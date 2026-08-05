Andy Reid Hits Back Against Criticism Over Travis Kelce’s Physical Appearance at Training Camp

Travis Kelce is returning after the most important summer of his life. It was the summer he got married to Taylor Swift on July 3 in a grand ceremony at Madison Square Garden. A month later, Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs are in training camp as they gear up to bounce back from a disappointing outing in 2025.

The Chiefs failed to make the playoffs for the first time in 11 seasons and only for the 2nd time in the 4x All-Pro first-team TE’s career. Head Coach Andy Reid had something to say about Travis Kelce’s physical shape upon his return to training camp after people were calling the 36-year-old out of shape and calling him out for showing up to camp with a “dad body.”

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“He came back in good shape,” Andy Reid told the NFL Network. “I mean, I know everybody’s out there saying he’s got the ‘dad body’ and all this stuff, but he looks the same to me that he’s always looked, so… and just playing like crazy. So he’s doing a nice job with everything. He’s focused in and ready to go.

“And I appreciate that when you have somebody that’s been here 14 years, that wants to be out there every snap, he’s wired like this guy right here [gesturing to NFL Network analyst Steve Smith Sr.] where, you know, he’s gonna play and play hard and aggressive and not be stopped. I mean, that’s contagious.”

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The 13-year NFL veteran has been the Chiefs’ most integral member over the last decade and more alongside QB Patrick Mahomes. He’s been a part of three Super Bowl wins under Andy Reid with the Chiefs. He is KC’s all-time leader with 1,080 career receptions and 13,002 career receiving yards, and holds the single-season record for most receiving yards (1,416 in 2020) and also is the only tight end in NFL history to record seven straight 1,000-yard receiving campaigns per Pro Football Reference.

HC Andy Reid has a hilarious reason as to why Kelce has been able to maintain his body shape.

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“He looked pretty good. He stayed in shape… He did a lot of dancing at his wedding,” Reid said of Travis Kelce with a smile at the end of the first day of camp, per The Athletic’s Jesse Newell.

Reid also added how Kelce is a role model for young TE’s. The soon-to-be 37-year-old might be playing his last season in the NFL in 2026 after signing a 1-year $12m fully guaranteed contract in March this year, per Sportrac. He hasn’t publicly revealed any plans of playing in 2027 or beyond yet.