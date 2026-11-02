Andy Reid Holds Harrison Butker Accountable After Costly Field Goal Miss Against Broncos

A 54-yard miss in the fourth quarter cost Kansas City far more than three points on Sunday in Denver. It cost them the game. The Chiefs fell 28-24 to their AFC West rivals at Empower Field after Harrison Butker pulled a critical kick wide right with under three minutes remaining. Instead of stretching a three-point lead, Kansas City handed the Broncos prime field position for a two-play winning touchdown drive.

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When asked if weather influenced his decision to send Butker out for a 54-yard attempt in the rain during the post-game media availability, Andy Reid didn’t run from the call. “Again, those are hindsight,” he said, regarding the missed goal. “I mean, it ended up being what it was.”

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The coach pointed right to Butker’s leg strength, telling reporters, “It’s within Harrison’s range.” But in NFL terms, calling it “in range” puts the ball squarely in the kicker’s court. Reid backed his veteran, but made it clear that converting standard field goals is the baseline expectation for anyone wearing the jersey.

Reid’s comment suggested that he had faith in Butker despite his kicking struggles this season. However, it also suggested that the kicker had failed to make that opportunity count and needed to take responsibility for the same.

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Butker managed to score his first field goal of the game towards the end of the second quarter after a 38-yard catch-and-run by running back Emmett Johnson. The 45-yard field goal put the Chiefs in the lead just before halftime, with the score reading 17-13.

The Chiefs’ lead continued through the third quarter, when they scored seven more points, bringing them to 24-13. However, the Broncos made a late-game comeback in the fourth quarter, quickly closing the gap in points. By the time there were two minutes and 36 seconds left on the clock, the Broncos had racked up 8 points, bringing them up to 24-21. When the Chiefs were third and 2, quarterback Patrick Mahomes was sacked at Denver’s 30-yard line for a six-yard loss, pushing them from 48 yards back to 54 yards.

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Based on Butker’s successful field goal in the first half of the game, Reid decided to send Butker to score a field goal despite the steady rain that continued throughout the last quarter. But the kicker’s attempt not only went wide right but also provided the Broncos with the perfect placement to score their game-winning touchdown just two plays later.

Speaking to the press after the game, Butker did take accountability for the missed goal and admitted that the weather wasn’t to blame.

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“I try to focus on every kick, one kick at a time. Add the extra points in that field goal, but just a really bad miss on the 54, whatever it was,” Butker admitted. “When I say bad miss, just completely missed the ball, didn’t even give it a chance, didn’t feel good off the foot. It’s not good.”

This isn’t just about one bad rainy Sunday in Denver. Butker is historically the fifth most accurate kicker in NFL history with an 87.3% career mark, but 2026 has been a nightmare stretch. He has already missed six field goals through seven games this season.

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For a franchise with Super Bowl aspirations where every postseason drive comes down to inches, a reliable kicker dropping to a 68.8% conversion rate is a massive red flag.

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Butker’s missed field goal on Sunday marks his third significant miss this season. The kicker missed two similarly important field goal opportunities in Week 7 against the Seahawks, which contributed to the Chiefs’ first loss of the season. The second miss of the Seahawks game was remarkably similar to his Week 8 debacle, as the kicker went wide right, killing late momentum.

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The front office isn’t leaving things to chance. Just days before the Denver game, Kansas City signed former Ravens star Justin Tucker to their practice squad. While Butker kept his starting job for Week 8, adding a five-time All-Pro to the building sends a direct message. In Reid’s system, reputation doesn’t protect your roster spot when Sunday production starts slipping.

“It’s probably been a little different just with Justin,” Butker said. “Might have been one of my best weeks of practice. Justin’s been great. Enjoyed talking with him and getting to know him a little bit more.”

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But regardless of how well his practices went, it was just as the kicker said. His job was in jeopardy if he couldn’t “make it in the game.” So if Butker fails to clean up his act soon, the Chiefs might resort to utilizing their kicker depth, especially as they enter the second half of the season.