Andy Reid in Trouble as Chiefs Nation Shows Disappointment After Loss Against Bears

Going 8-of-13 for 143 yards and a touchdown, Patrick Mahomes looked sharper in the preseason finale against the Bears. He might have done even more with more support from his teammates. But running back Kareem Hunt dropped an easy pass in the end zone. While the Chiefs improved from their last showing, it still wasn’t enough.

Despite their best effort, the Bears came away with a 29-27 win. This loss adds to the Chiefs’ earlier preseason struggles against Arizona and Seattle. Coach Andy Reid had rolled out his starters for the finale, but the result didn’t go as planned. As expected, frustrated fans were quick to pour out criticism. “Chiefs & their smug attitudes deserve that loss! Take that Andy Reid!” one fan wrote in the celebratory post for the Bears.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This is a developing story…..