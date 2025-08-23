brand-logo
Latest
NFLGolfWNBATennisNASCAR

More

Newsletters

think-tank-image

Think Tank

AllLatestES ThinkTankNewsletter HubNFLGolfNBACollege BasketballNASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingMLBTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccerCollege Football
Home/NFL

Andy Reid in Trouble as Chiefs Nation Shows Disappointment After Loss Against Bears

ByPritha Debroy

Aug 23, 2025 | 12:32 AM EDT

Link Copied!
0
Debate
feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

Going 8-of-13 for 143 yards and a touchdown, Patrick Mahomes looked sharper in the preseason finale against the Bears. He might have done even more with more support from his teammates. But running back Kareem Hunt dropped an easy pass in the end zone. While the Chiefs improved from their last showing, it still wasn’t enough.

Despite their best effort, the Bears came away with a 29-27 win. This loss adds to the Chiefs’ earlier preseason struggles against Arizona and Seattle. Coach Andy Reid had rolled out his starters for the finale, but the result didn’t go as planned. As expected, frustrated fans were quick to pour out criticism. “Chiefs & their smug attitudes deserve that loss! Take that Andy Reid!” one fan wrote in the celebratory post for the Bears.

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below this ad

This is a developing story…..

ADVERTISEMENT

Is Mahomes carrying the Chiefs alone, or do his teammates need to step up their game?

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved