Andy Reid Is ‘Angry’ as Travis Kelce Confronts Teammate, Says Chiefs Veteran

Jawaan Taylor’s $80 million contract keeps haunting the Chiefs in the worst possible ways. Friday night’s collapse featured another masterclass in frustration from Kansas City’s right tackle, who struggled mightily while committing costly penalties at crucial moments. Two seasons into his massive four-year deal, Taylor continues delivering lowlights instead of protection for Patrick Mahomes. His recent performance left Andy Reid searching for answers to a costly $80 M problem.

Chiefs Concerns captured the Chiefs’ raw veteran irritation Saturday, revealing how penalties completely disrupted Andy Reid’s offensive strategy. “We’ll also to in, in some of those coaches and it goes into like the penalty calls because now all of a sudden you get a penalty. Now you back first and 20, it’s like, oh man, like, what are you doing? Oh, and call us, you know, which that changes things,” Jason Dunn of Chiefs Concern podcast pointed out, his voice carrying genuine exasperation. Those back-breaking penalties forced Reid into constant mid-game adjustments, destroying his well-made game plan. While Drue Tranquill exploded at Chris Jones on the field, Reid’s anger targeted a more systemic issue that’s plagued Kansas City for two seasons.

Jawaan Taylor’s Friday night performance epitomized everything wrong with his Chiefs tenure. The right tackle committed costly penalties at crucial moments while getting consistently beaten in protection. What made it worse was watching rookie Josh Simmons outplay him despite making his first NFL start. Taylor’s inconsistency has become predictably unpredictable—you never know which version will show up. His inability to perform in big moments has repeatedly cost Kansas City crucial plays. The tape doesn’t lie about Taylor’s mistakes throughout the opener, each one gifting the Chargers better field position and control. Two years of the same problems have exhausted Reid’s patience with his expensive tackle.

The Chiefs finally have options to address their Taylor problem. Jaylon Moore’s two-year, $30 million contract suggests Kansas City expects him to compete for playing time immediately. Moore’s experience backing up Trent Williams in San Francisco provides the pedigree Taylor lacks. Combined with Simmons’ promising debut at left tackle, the Chiefs could have their long-term offensive line solution already on the roster. Reid acknowledged the penalty plague after the game, saying, “We got to clean up some of the penalties that we had, especially in crucial situations as you’re getting ready to go and potentially score. We got to take care of that. I expect more from our guys than that.” Taylor’s third year in Reid’s system eliminates any remaining excuses for his continued struggles and costly mental errors. The penalty frustrations didn’t stop with Andy Reid’s sideline anger. Things also escalated between Taylor and Travis Kelce after another costly flag pushed the tight end past his breaking point.

Travis Kelce loses his cool after the Chiefs’ crushing Brazil defeat

Even Travis Kelce has his breaking point, and Jawaan Taylor found it Friday night in São Paulo. The Chiefs’ star tight end completely lost his composure late in the third quarter, confronting his struggling right tackle with a helmet-to-helmet shove that shocked viewers. Multiple flags on Taylor throughout the evening had been building Kelce’s frustration, but this moment crystallized everything wrong with Kansas City’s 27-21 loss to the Chargers. The veteran leader, known more for steady guidance than sideline explosions, couldn’t contain his anger as the Chiefs’ discipline crumbled on international television.

Kelce’s night had already been brutal before the Taylor confrontation. He managed just one catch for 10 yards while dealing with his own struggles in the offense’s sputtering performance. The situation got worse when Xavier Worthy collided with Kelce during an under route on Kansas City’s opening drive. Worthy wasn’t looking when the freak accident occurred at Arena Corinthians, sending the young receiver to the locker room with trainers and a towel over his head. X-rays were taken immediately, and he was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Andy Reid offered no updates on Worthy after the loss, only confirming the receiver would undergo an MRI back in Kansas City. Losing Worthy would devastate a receiving corps already missing suspended Rashee Rice, who’s serving six games for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. With Patrick Mahomes struggling and Taylor continuing his penalty parade, even the unflappable Kelce reached his limit. The defending Super Bowl champions’ uncharacteristically chaotic opener revealed cracks that go deeper than one frustrating night. When your most reliable leader starts throwing helmet-to-helmet shots at teammates, the problems have officially become systemic.