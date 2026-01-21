Andy Reid Makes 5th Firing Decision After Chiefs’ Double Hiring Announcement

The Kansas City Chiefs are about to look very different in 2026 as their head coach, Andy Reid, is clearly not done shaking things up. After wrapping up a disappointing 6-11 season, Reid is continuing his offseason reset by making yet another staff change. Reid already moved on from offensive coordinator Matt Nagy, running backs coach Todd Pinkston, wide receivers coach Connor Embree, and assistant running backs coach Mark DeLeone. Now, Reid has added another name to that list.

“Two more departures from Chiefs coaching staff: Mark Deleone, assistant RBs coach last year, and Kevin Saxton, an offensive assistant,” Chiefs’ columnist Sam McDowell reported on January 20 via X.

While DeLeone had already been let go on January 19, Kevin Saxton II now appears to be Andy Reid’s fifth firing as he tries to clean house and fix what went wrong. Saxton had joined the Chiefs in 2023 as an offensive assistant after working at Benedict College as co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

This is a developing story… Stay tuned for more updates.