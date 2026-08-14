Andy Reid Makes Final Call on Patrick Mahomes’ Preseason Return Amid Injury Recovery

Andy Reid just poured cold water on anyone expecting Patrick Mahomes to prove he is already back to normal. The Chiefs quarterback will not play Saturday against the Rams, with Reid refusing to gamble with his recovering superstar in a meaningless preseason game. But the reality is harder to ignore. If Mahomes were truly 100 percent, this probably would not even be a discussion. The Chiefs are protecting the most important player in football, and until he is actually back on the field, every reassuring update comes with an asterisk.

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“Patrick Mahomes will not play on Saturday in the preseason opener. Via #Chiefs HC Andy Reid,” Sleeper Chiefs posted on X.

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“There’s a pretty good chance I don’t play him,” he said about the opener, adding that “percentages are leaning that way.” When asked about the rest of the preseason slate, he admitted he’s still working through it, saying “I don’t know if I’ll play him in the second or third game.”

Reid first tipped his hand last Friday, and there was never much mystery about what he wanted. Patrick Mahomes does not need meaningless preseason snaps just to make fans feel better about his recovery. At this point, risking the face of the franchise for a few August drives would be reckless theater

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“We got new people behind him that need some work,” he explained. “The more reps they get, the better.”

That’s a nod to Justin Fields and rookie Garrett Nussmeier, who Kansas City picked up out of LSU this offseason. Andy Reid is not going to waste preseason snaps on quarterbacks with nothing to offer.

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Garrett Nussmeier may be unproven in the NFL, but 4,052 yards and 29 touchdowns at LSU in 2024, a No. 3 ranking from Dane Brugler among 2026 quarterback prospects, and Senior Bowl MVP honors give Reid plenty of raw material to work with. Justin Fields is the opposite gamble, bringing 53 NFL starts, a 4-2 record with Pittsburgh in 2024, a 93.9 passer rating, and rare rushing ability. Together, Kansas City has two fascinating projects behind Patrick Mahomes, and that makes Mahomes’ own approach to Reid’s decision even more revealing.

“I’m for whatever coach says,” he said last week. “Like I said, I’m going to prepare to play. He hasn’t told me anything, so I’ll prepare to play and prepare to get myself ready.” Even without a green light, he says he’ll stay locked in. “We’ll see where we go from there and if not, I’ll be as locked in as I am during the game and try to get myself as ready to go [as possible] for the game.”

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Anyone treating Andy Reid’s handling of Patrick Mahomes like some sudden red flag has not been paying attention. Reid has spent roughly a decade proving he would rather frustrate fans in August than recklessly gamble with a franchise cornerstone.

He slow-played Jamaal Charles’ return from a torn ACL in 2016, took a similarly careful approach with Tamba Hali’s knee problems, and refused to force Travis Kelce onto the field in the 2023 opener when his injured knee simply “wasn’t feeling right”. This is what Reid does with players who matter.

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And what’s remarkable here is just how far ahead of schedule Mahomes actually is. He tore his ACL back on Dec. 14, 2025, and was given a nine-month recovery window, which put his Week 1 status in real question.

Instead, he’s been cleared for full participation since day one of camp in St. Joseph, knee brace and all, running through drills like it’s business as usual.

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So no, he won’t play Saturday. But if this pace continues, September 15 against Denver is still very much the target.

Andy Reid praises Mahomes’ fast recovery amid Week 1 goal

So much for the idea that Patrick Mahomes is being held together with bubble wrap. While Kansas City keeps him out of meaningless preseason action, Mahomes reportedly has not missed a single first-team rep in training camp, according to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer.

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Breer also caught up with Andy Reid to get his read on just how fast this comeback has moved. Reid didn’t hold back on crediting Mahomes’ work ethic.

“He’s going to do whatever it takes,” Reid said. “Not that we didn’t know that, but that’s what this situation was. It wasn’t about going back home and going here, going there, traveling, all that. It was about him wanting to be back, ready to play. And so there was a sacrifice there of staying here and knocking it out, working with [Chiefs assistant trainer] Julie [Frymyer] every day and spending seven hours at it, and not always fun, right? But he didn’t care. I mean, he was going to do it.”

Mahomes himself has echoed that. He says he “feels great” these days, to the point where he sometimes forgets he’s coming off an injury that typically sidelines quarterbacks for a year or more.

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Speaking with reporters after Saturday’s practice, he laid out how he’s approaching his recovery.

“I forget about it sometimes; I try to be smart. It’s about learning to play with what I got,” Mahomes said. “We’re just going to keep pushing it so I can hopefully get that ok to go out there and play Week 1.”

As for whether that actually happens, Reid isn’t ready to say. Breer noted that the coach “didn’t want to commit to anything” when asked about Week 1 against Denver.