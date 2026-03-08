Andy Reid Makes First Roster Signing in Offseason Amid Patrick Mahomes & Chiefs Locker Room’s Trade Frustration

Essentials Inside The Story The Chiefs kick off their offseason with an early roster move.

A familiar face from Andy Reid’s squad is set to return.

Another recent move caught the attention of teammates.

After falling short of expectations last season, the Kansas City Chiefs are now looking to regroup and regain their competitive edge heading into the next campaign. Amid the offseason, the four-time Super Bowl champions have completed their first roster signing, laying the groundwork for the new campaign ahead.

“The Chiefs have agreed to terms to bring back long snapper James Winchester, per source, as he gets a 1-year, $1.75M fully guaranteed deal, as noted by NFL Insider Ian Rapoport. “This keeps him as the NFL’s highest-paid long snapper.”

After going undrafted in the 2013 Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles picked Winchester the same year. After arriving at Arrowhead Stadium in 2015, he became a key member of Andy Reid’s squad, establishing himself as one of the league’s most reliable long snappers. Throughout his tenure with the Chiefs, he has appeared in nearly every game, including all 17 games last season.

Winchester’s return provides crucial stability to the Chiefs’ special teams unit, a point of emphasis for a team that values consistency. His journey from an undrafted free agent to the league’s highest-paid long snapper underscores his reliability.

The 36-year-old previously signed a year-long contract with the Chiefs for $1.65 million. The new deal represents a $100,000 increase from his previous contract and keeps him as the highest-paid long snapper in the league, ahead of the Indianapolis Colts’ Luke Rhodes ($1.61 million).

Per the deal, the entire amount of Winchester’s salary is fully guaranteed. Because of his age, the franchise has opted to sign him to a one-year contract. While this deal comes as good news for the team, another recent move involving Trent McDuffie drew a brief reaction from Patrick Mahomes and others.

As the Chiefs look to retool, their offseason is already a story of two extremes: securing a veteran specialist in James Winchester while simultaneously making the shocking move to trade away star cornerback Trent McDuffie, a deal that drew a swift reaction from Patrick Mahomes.

The recent McDuffie deal sparked a reaction from Patrick Mahomes

The Chiefs recently made a major move involving the cornerback Trent McDuffie. A first-round pick from the 2022 NFL Draft, Trent McDuffie quickly established himself as one of the Chiefs’ top defensive players.

Under Andy Reid, the 25-year-old won back-to-back Super Bowl championships and earned All-Pro honors during his time with Kansas City. Since he is only 25, he was seen as a long-term defensive option for the franchise, but he was traded to the Los Angeles Rams in a trade deal. The move stands out as one of the more significant trades of the NFL offseason.

The Rams will take on the fifth-year option of his rookie contract, which carries a $13.6 million salary for the upcoming season. The move also brings Kansas City additional draft capital, including four picks and a first-round selection this year.

After the trade was announced, quarterback Patrick Mahomes reacted on social media with a single word: “Damn.” While the Winchester signing shores up a small but vital part of the roster, the McDuffie trade creates a massive hole in the secondary. With significant new draft capital, the pressure is now on Brett Veach to find an immediate-impact replacement, as Patrick Mahomes’ one-word reaction suggests the locker room is already feeling the loss