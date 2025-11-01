Andy Reid Makes Last-Minute RB Move for Patrick Mahomes’ Offense After Chiefs Ruled Out Isiah Pacheco

Andy Reid isn’t leaving anything to chance. A decisive roster shake-up is visible after Isiah Pacheco did not practice due to an MCL knee injury. Reid has retooled his offense before the high-stakes clash against the Buffalo Bills. This move, it seems, is to make sure Patrick Mahomes has every weapon possible.

“Chiefs activated RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire and G C.J. Hanson for Sunday’s game at Buffalo,” Adam Schefter reported on his X handle.

The Chiefs elevated former first-round pick Clyde Edwards-Helaire from the team’s practice squad. Clyde was selected in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft. However, he was released from the team in the 2024 season. Clyde played for the New Orleans Saints before returning to the Chiefs’ practice squad this August. Edwards-Helaire has accumulated 1,891 career rushing yards and 19 total touchdowns.

“One of the strongest men I know, “TE Travis Kelce said in praise of the RB as he opened up about his mental health recovery. By bringing in a seasoned back who is familiar with the system and provides internal depth, coach Reid knows what they’re doing. Adding him behind Patrick Mahomes’s pass-heavy attack enhances the team. What about Hanson?

Few backs know Andy Reid’s system better, and Buffalo brings back good memories for him. As a rookie in 2020, Edwards-Helaire torched the Bills in Highmark Stadium, rushing for over 160 yards on 26 carries while catching every pass that came his way.

C.J. Hanson, on the other hand, joined the Chiefs as a seventh-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft after playing collegiately at Holy Cross. He has appeared in two games since being selected by the Chiefs.

His presence increases the depth of the offensive line and provides protection and run-blocking reinforcements, thereby enhancing Mahomes’ effectiveness and Clyde Edwards-Helaire’s comeback.

Andy Reid’s decision to make an effective offense that protects each other and allows them to channel their potential is something to look out for. If this lineup connects the plays as projected, Pacheco will have enough time to recover and strike back.

Isiah Pacheco’s injury puts his key stretch of the season at risk



It all happened in the fourth quarter of the 28-7 Week 8 victory over the Washington Commanders. Isiah Pacheco suffered a right-knee injury. The team classified him as “week-to-week” after medical personnel concluded that the injury was an MCL sprain.

“We’ll just see how they do as they go forward here,” Andy Reid said about the injury list.

Pacheco, who’s totaled 329 rushing yards through eight weeks, logged 12 carries for 58 yards before exiting Monday night’s win with a knee injury. It’s not the first time he’s battled through setbacks; he also missed time last season after fracturing his fibula against Cincinnati.

His absence will shift the workload to backups and alter the offense’s balance. The MCL sprain threatens his durability and agility to hit the holes as he did previously. This also opens room for the Chiefs to acquire a veteran running back before the trade deadline to avoid any deficit during the postseason.