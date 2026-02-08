Andy Reid Makes Major Decision for Patrick Mahomes’ Offense in Latest NFL Mock Draft

Essentials Inside The Story Mahomes’ protection crisis exposes Chiefs’ biggest weakness

Mock draft links Kansas City to elite Miami tackle

Jawaan Taylor exit opens long-term right tackle question

The 2025 season was a disaster for the Kansas City Chiefs, and arguably, the biggest concern was Patrick Mahomes’ protection. Over 15 games, Mahomes was taken down 34 times in 2025 and 36 times in 2024 (the highest sack totals of his career). However, the latest mock draft suggests Andy Reid might get a solution for that.

“Mauigoa is likely going to measure around 6-foot-6 in Indianapolis, which is notable because his leverage, aka ability to stay low, is on par with guys who are 6-1,” NFL.com analyst Cynthia Frelund said.

With that in mind, Reid and the Chiefs are set to make a major decision on their pick No. 9 on Miami offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa, as per the reports.

“He’s strong. His hips, knees, and ankle joints are bendy (which is good), and, at just 20 years old, he forecasts to keep improving, too. Protecting Patrick Mahomes, especially following the QB’s ACL injury, has to be the priority for Kansas City.”

Mauigoa’s production backs up this esteemed projection. According to PFF, he surrendered zero sacks and only one quarterback hit across four playoff games as the Hurricanes reached the College Football Playoff National Championship, where they lost to Indiana.

On top of that, the 6-foot-6, 315-pound junior earned first-team All-ACC honors and claimed the Jacobs Blocking Trophy as the league’s top lineman.

Right now, the Chiefs have Jaylon Moore secured at right tackle through 2026, but the 28-year-old is entering the final year of his deal and could be gone in 2027.

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Kansas City Chiefs at New York Giants Sep 21, 2025 East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid looks on before the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. East Rutherford MetLife Stadium New Jersey USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xRobertxDeutschx 20250921_lbm_jo9_004

Although the City of Fountains has other needs such as restoring running backs and bringing in a trusted wide receiver, Andy Reid may see Mauigoa as the cleanest path to securing a long-term answer.

Andy Reid is looking to move on with an improved offensive line in 2026

Up until the 2024 and 2025 seasons, Mahomes’ sack totals never reached the thirties. But last year exposed problems in their offensive line.

Kansas City spent most of last season trying to patch together an offensive line on the fly, and the results showed. Injuries forced constant shuffling, leaving the Chiefs with little continuity up front.

Rookie left tackle Josh Simmons missed nine games. Right guard Trey Smith was out for five, Jawaan Taylor also missed five, and Jaylon Moore was out for two. Center Creed Humphrey and left guard Kingsley Suamataia were the only linemen to play all 17 games in 2025.

As a result, chemistry never had a chance to form. If this group stays intact next season, the projection changes fast. Suddenly, what looked fragile could turn into one of the league’s better lines.

At the same time, Kansas City already made a tough but necessary call. The Chiefs moved on from a heavily penalized right tackle who never fully settled in.

Since arriving in 2023, Jawaan Taylor has piled up 43 penalties, placing him among the most flagged players in football. Meanwhile, his four-year, $80 million deal with $60 million guaranteed became a constant headache.

Fortunately, the City of Fountains can finally step away from that contract this offseason. By cutting the 28-year-old, Kansas City could save $20 million in cap space while absorbing $7.3 million in dead money.

The projected 2026 starting five looks solid with Josh Simmons, Kingsley Suamataia, Creed Humphrey, Trey Smith, and Jaylon Moore. Now, if Andy Reid adds Francis Mauigoa to the mix, Arrowhead Stadium might finally see the balanced, reliable line Mahomes has needed all along.