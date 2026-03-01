Andy Reid May Be Pushed to Move on from Rashee Rice Amid Mounting Off-Field Controversies

Kansas City head coach Andy Reid speaks during a press conference after an NFL preseason football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Friday, Aug. 15, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Legal uncertainty and potential league discipline now cloud his immediate future

Contract timeline and past production complicate Andy Reid’s long-term decisions

With controversies clouding his progress, Rashee Rice’s once-promising NFL career now faces growing instability, and Andy Reid’s patience may be wearing thin. Amid his football uncertainty, ESPN’s Trey Wingo reflected on his football career in the recent episode of the Straight Facts Homie podcast.

“I think the Chiefs really view him as their best non-Mahomes player on offense,” said Trey. “That’s what’s so complicated about this situation, right? You’ve already forgiven one very public, ugly incident. Now, another one has popped up.”

The receiver already dealt with a high-speed car crash in the past. Last month, he found himself embroiled in a major civil lawsuit filed by his partner and the mother of his two children, Dacoda Jones, who is seeking over $1 million. She reportedly accused him of assault, and their relationship lasted approximately one and a half years.

The NFL is already reviewing the issue under the NFL Personal Conduct Policy, which could have a major impact on his future on the gridiron.

Following a second controversy (a civil lawsuit this time), his long-term future with the Kansas City Chiefs could be in jeopardy. The second-round wide receiver from the 2023 NFL Draft came to the red and gold with a lot of promise, hoping to be a long-term offensive option.

He excelled in his rookie season, featuring in 16 games and managing 938 receiving yards, but his production dropped in the next two seasons because of his injury and off-field troubles.

“Can you really count on your best offensive player if he’s potentially suspended for half a season?” Pete Sweeney further added later. “Next year, he’s going to be a free agent. So this is the last year. Can the Chiefs really sign a player that could be suspended half the year after this year? ”

Rice played only 4 games in 2024 after suffering a knee injury and was given a six-game suspension, playing only 8 games in 2025. Facing a civil law case means that he may be suspended yet again next season, possibly for 10 to 12 games.

This could push Andy Reid to consider moving on from the wide receiver. As he remains in the midst of a new legal battle, he was earlier involved in a major high-speed car crash.

Andy Reid faces a tough decision amid Rice’s ongoing controversies

During the off-season of 2024 (March), Rice was reportedly driving a Lamborghini Urus at a speed of 119 mph, speeding up with his friend in the Corvette traveling at 116 mph. The 25-year-old lost control of his car, leading to a chain-reaction accident.

Although there was no casualty, at least seven people were injured. The Chiefs star pleaded guilty, resulting in 30 days behind bars and five years’ probation. The incident significantly affected his professional football career. Rice was suspended by the NFL for six games last season.

Given his increasing legal complications, Andy Reid would have to weigh what he brings to the team against these issues. Moreover, the 2026 season is the last year of his rookie contract.

If the franchise ultimately parts ways with Rice, they could very well look to acquire a dependable wide receiver for Patrick Mahomes through the draft or free agency.