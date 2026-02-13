Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes Risk Losing Out on Biggest Roster Need Amid Special Connection With Steelers

Essentials Inside The Story A surprising mock draft links the Kansas City Chiefs to a potential franchise-altering running back

The prospect fits Andy Reid's dream system almost too well, yet his public loyalty to another team adds a twist

Kansas City may soon face a decision that reshapes its future

The idea of a legit running back landing in the Kansas City Chiefs‘ offense instantly brings back memories of how Andy Reid once turned versatile backs like Brian Westbrook, Jamaal Charles, and Kareem Hunt into weekly problems for defenses. After a brutal 6-11 finish in 2025, Reid and Patrick Mahomes suddenly have a rare chance to reset parts of the roster. That’s why ESPN draft analyst Field Yates raised eyebrows by projecting Kansas City to take running back Jeremiyah Love with the No. 9 pick in his first mock draft. The fit sounds perfect on paper, but there’s one big hitch.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“The Steelers; I was a big fan of Ben Roethlisberger, “Jeremiyah Love announced his dream team publicly in an interview with CNBC Television, adding that he grew up as a big fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers. “I mean, the Steelers were my team. I was just kind of born into it. My mom and dad are Steelers fans. So, it just kind of fell onto me.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, draft experts continue to insist that Love is unlikely to fall out of the Top 10. Therefore, the Chiefs appear to be in a prime position to address their biggest offensive weakness. However, his open connection to the Steelers adds intrigue. At the same time, the Chiefs also recognize the urgency.

The Chiefs have been searching for a true difference-maker in the run game for a long time now. In fact, you have to rewind all the way to Andy Reid’s early days in Kansas City to find it, when Jamaal Charles crossed the 1,000-yard mark in 2013 and again in 2014. Since then, they’ve survived without that kind of back, leaning heavily on the brilliance of Mahomes, the reliability of Travis Kelce, and Reid’s creativity.

ADVERTISEMENT

But times are changing. Kelce isn’t quite the same player, and Mahomes has absorbed the grind of nine demanding seasons. Because of that, the need feels obvious now. The Chiefs need someone in the backfield they can trust. A runner who can steady the offense, and someone Mahomes can hand the ball to without a second thought.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Kansas City currently has just Brashard Smith and ShunDerrick Powell signed for 2026 at running backs, leaving them with limited options in the backfield. On top of that, the defensive line is also in dire need of improvement, having ended the season ranked 24th in sacks with a mere 35.

However, now the big question is, will the Steelers go for Love? Realistically, Pittsburgh selecting a running back in the first round seems unlikely. Still, Love did not dismiss the idea.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Maybe. I don’t know. That would be great for my parents. They would love that because they’re Steelers fans. But me, personally, I’m blessed and honored to go anywhere,” Love said about that possibility.

The Steelers have the No. 21 pick in the draft, which means they might need to consider a trade if they go after Love.

ADVERTISEMENT

As they look ahead to 2026, the Steelers have Jaylen Warren as their focal point. Last year, they also invested a first-round pick in Kaleb Johnson, but unfortunately, he didn’t meet expectations. Now, with one of their rushers, Kenneth Gainwell, nearing free agency, it could further impact their plans.

Imago Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes talks to head coach Andy Reid before the start of Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday, February 11, 2024. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY SBP20240211706 JONxSOOHOO

However, right now, the Chiefs need a dynamic runner more than Pittsburgh does. If Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes allow Love’s ties to Pittsburgh to cloud their judgment, they might overlook the crucial asset this offense truly craves.

ADVERTISEMENT

Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes need Jeremiyah Love as RB

The Chiefs showed clear flaws this season, yet they still sat at 6-7 and remained in the playoff hunt when Patrick Mahomes suffered a torn ACL in December. After that injury, everything unraveled. Kansas City dropped its final four games, finished 6-11, and landed third in the AFC West.

As a result, the Chiefs now hold the ninth overall pick, and the Chiefs know they must fix the backfield where Jeremiyah Love thrives.

ADVERTISEMENT

“While I don’t know if Love will fall to this pick in April, I would be surprised if he makes it past the Chiefs,” ESPN NFL analyst Field Yates wrote.

“Simply put, Love is the biggest non-QB difference-maker in the class. As a runner, he has terrific explosiveness and vision. As a receiver, his routes from the slot look no different from a wideout. The Chiefs need a major boost to their backfield after ranking 25th in rushing yards per game (106.6). And I’d imagine general manager Brett Veach would be tempted to sprint the card in himself to make this pick.”

At the same time, Love’s draft stock keeps rising. After all, Love produced 1,372 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns for Notre Dame last season, while also catching 27 passes for 280 yards and three more scores.

ADVERTISEMENT

Moreover, Love fits what Arrowhead Stadium has lacked. He runs with burst, absorbs contact, and contributes in the passing game without hesitation. In other words, he can handle a full workload right away. Still, until draft night arrives, Chiefdom can only wait and see if this match finally becomes a reality.