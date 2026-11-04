Andy Reid Provides Major Update on Kingsley Suamataia’s Status Amid Injury Concerns

The Kansas City Chiefs’ decision to bench left guard Kingsley Suamataia for Mike Caliendo against the Denver Broncos became harder to defend after Caliendo struggled in the 28-24 loss. Kansas City gave up a late sack on Patrick Mahomes that ended its final possession, while questions about why Suamataia was left out of the starting lineup remained unanswered. Andy Reid has now offered a more encouraging update ahead of the Chiefs’ next game against the New York Jets.

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Coach Reid told reporters on Wednesday, “There’s a good chance” Kingsley Suamataia is back at left guard this week.

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The coach stopped short of confirming the lineup, but his comments suggest the 2024 second-round pick could reclaim his starting job after missing the Denver game.

Suamataia’s latest benching was his second in four games. He was also replaced by Caliendo in the Week 4 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, with Reid describing that move as a coaching decision. The situation repeated itself Sunday, when Caliendo took first-team reps during pregame warmups and played all 69 offensive snaps against Denver. Suamataia appeared only on special teams, logging five snaps.

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Reid has refused to explain the details behind either decision. After the Broncos’ loss, he said the matter was between him and Suamataia.

“Just so we have it straight, I didn’t say it was punishment ever,” Reid said on Monday. “So, this was just between Kingsley and I, working some things out here. So, this isn’t punishment, and I’ll leave it at that.”

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The coach also noted that Suamataia had practiced throughout the previous week and was available to play. The offensive lineman was not listed on the injury report, making the decision to start Caliendo more difficult to understand from the outside.

Caliendo’s performance against Denver did little to settle the debate over who should start at left guard. According to Pro Football Focus, he allowed five quarterback pressures in the game. That matched the total Suamataia had given up across his previous starts this season.

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The replacement had trouble on the final play. With Kansas City facing fourth-and-goal from the Denver 6-yard line, Broncos defensive lineman Malcolm Roach beat Caliendo and brought down Mahomes for the game-ending sack. The Chiefs failed to convert, handing Denver a 28-24 victory and dropping Kansas City to 5-2.

Travis Kelce also addressed Suamataia’s absence after the game, although the tight end said he did not know what had led to the decision.

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“He’s family. Everybody has their own road,” Kelce said. “We love Kingsley; we think he’s a hell of a player. At this time, I’m not even sure what the scenario is. I’m rolling with whoever we’ve got in that game. I’m sure Kingsley is drooling, trying to get back out there.”

Suamataia’s potential return comes at an important time for Kansas City. The Chiefs have lost two straight games, including Sunday’s collapse after holding an 11-point lead in the fourth quarter. Their offensive line has also faced questions beyond the left guard position, making stability up front important as they prepare for the Jets.

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Reid’s Wednesday update gives Suamataia a clear path back into the starting conversation, but it does not guarantee he will start on Sunday.