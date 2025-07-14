Andy Reid Racing Against the Clock to Extend Patrick Mahomes’ Protector in Chiefs Offense

Sometimes, things are just beyond your control. The biggest example is the Chiefs guard Trey Smith. Despite being hailed as a first-round talent, his history of blood clots pushed him down to the 6th round in the 2021 Draft. But can you stop what is destined? Never! He came to Kansas City, won over the confidence of HC Andy Reid and his teammates, and took them straight to 3 Super Bowls, winning two of them. “The only people that matter are the people in our locker room,” he said last year before winning his second trophy. But the question now is, does Patrick Mahomes‘ protector matter the same to the coach and front office?

The Chiefs don’t lose sleep often. But this week? Andy Reid and Brett Veach might be staring a little longer at the ceiling. The deadline to lock in Trey Smith, Mahomes’ personal wall of muscle, is barreling toward them like a pass rusher with no chip help. Tuesday, 7/15, at 4 PM ET. That’s it. That’s the window. Smith signed a monster $23.4 million franchise tag in March this year. Now, all bets are off.

And look, this isn’t just about money. It’s about momentum. Smith has been a warhorse on the Chiefs’ front line since 2021, anchoring the interior with a nasty streak and rare athleticism. He’s started all 67 games, bulldozed Pro Bowlers, and has yet to blink in a big moment. When Mahomes steps up in the pocket, Trey Smith is usually the reason there is a pocket. That’s even though Pat endured career-high 36 sacks last season, and the 6 against Philly in the SB LIX (the most he received in a single game).

Now the financial economics get tricky. The current guard market tops out at $21 million per year. Plus, $63 million guaranteed. Smith’s side knows that. The Chiefs do too. But wait too long, and someone next spring will be lining up a Brinks truck. And Mahomes? He’ll be stuck introducing himself to a new guard at training camp.

If the Chiefs pull it off by Tuesday, it’s another stroke of front office brilliance, locking in a 26-year-old mauler who’s still ascending. But if they don’t, Smith holds all the leverage in 2025. And Kansas City enters their training camp with one less piece protecting the most valuable asset in football.

Patrick Mahomes’ protector remains unfazed about the deadline

Trey Smith has built a reputation on keeping his head in the game, even when the spotlight or the deadline hops over him. While the July 15, 4 PM ET deadline is fast approaching for his multi-year extension, the Chiefs’ starting right guard remains unfazed.

“I leave it to the hands of my agents,” Smith told FanDuel TV’s Up and Adams. “Obviously, the front office staff of the Chiefs are elite, and you know, at the end of the day, I just let them take care of it. I just have to focus on being the best version of myself, being the best football player and being prepared for training camp because St. Joe’s is around the corner.”

If consistency is king, he’s the crown. In 2024 alone, Patrick Mahomes’ protector logged 1,115 snaps, surrendered 0 sacks, and earned a stellar 80.8 run-blocking grade, ranking him among the top 10 guards in the NFL. Trey Smith protects Mahomes like his life depends on it. because in Kansas City, it kind of does. And Mahomes knows exactly what that protection is worth.

“There are probably not enough good things I could say about Pat,” Smith said on the New Rory and Mal podcast in May. “One thing I could say is that he gifted me one of the most valuable possessions, two Rolex watches. He got us a golf cart, a fully tricked-out club cart, all new golf clubs, and Oakley sunglasses. The list goes on and on and on.”

That isn’t just generosity. That’s gratitude, from the NFL’s golden arm to the human shield that keeps him upright on Sundays. In a league where chemistry can feel transactional, the bond between Mahomes and Smith is real. But for now, he is shutting out the noise and standing firm between pressure and the GOAT.