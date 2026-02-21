Andy Reid Raises Major Concern Over Tyreek Hill-Chiefs Reunion, Issues Statement on Rashee Rice Lawsuit

NFL, American Football Herren, USA Scouting Combine Feb 25, 2025 Indianapolis, IN, USA Kansas City Chiefs oach Andy Reid speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Indianapolis Scouting Combine Indiana United States, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKirbyxLeex 20250225_jhp_al2_0027

Essentials Inside The Story The idea of a Tyreek Hill reunion lit up Kansas City fast, but Andy Reid might be concerned about something else

Hill's cryptic KC presence and workouts fueled the hype

Reid shut down talk on Rashee Rice

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid may have spoiled what appeared to be the perfect reunion after the Miami Dolphins released veteran wideout Tyreek Hill. Before playing in South Beach, Hill grew into one of the best receivers in the league during his time in Kansas City, and hence, with the 31-year-old hitting the market, many fans and experts pushed for a return to the Chiefs. However, head coach Reid raised concerns about a Tyreek Hill reunion during his recent press conference.

“I don’t even know if Tyreek is healthy right now to do anything,” Reid said, via NFL.com. “So I’m sure he’s working hard on that part of it and trying to get that part all straightened out. Listen, we talk about everything. There’s nothing happening there, but we know that you know – that he’s out there and cranking away, trying to get himself back to where he can play, period.”

Tyreek Hill dropped a cryptic post from Kansas City, and suddenly, everyone was talking reunion vibes with Patrick Mahomes and company. Then another clip surfaced. Hill was working out in KC. That only poured gasoline on the rumors. But behind the buzz, there was hesitation. For Andy Reid, the concern wasn’t nostalgia. It was health, as Hill’s recent injury lingered and wiped out most of his 2025 season. And no matter how electric the memories are, that reality is hard to ignore.

Tyreek Hill has been on the sidelines since the 27-21 win over the New York Jets, which led to the star receiver undergoing season-ending surgery to repair his dislocated knee and multiple ligament tears. This injury effectively ended Hill’s four-season tenure with the Dolphins, where he recorded 340 catches for 4,733 yards and 28 touchdowns, including a career-best 1,799 receiving yards in 2023.

Hence, after the 31-year-old was released by the Phins, there was a massive push for a return to Kansas City, with Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones requesting that his team bring back their star receiver. Jones tagged Hill’s X account in a post and wrote, “It’s [time]”—using a clock emoji.

While there was an immense excitement about a return for Tyreek Hill, Andy Reid’s comments have hit pause on the possibility of the franchise re-signing the veteran receiver. However, NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah sees the Chiefs as the cleanest fit for Hill, as he called Hill a piece the Chiefs have missed these years.

“I think the Chiefs – and Tyreek Hill, with him being back in the news and being released and we’ll see if he ends up back in Kansas City. But I think he was a really key player in that offense and was a really key contributor at changing the game.”

For now, it’s just a feeling, and time will decide if it turns into something real. Until then, the Kansas City head coach also broke his silence on Rashee Rice in his recent presser.

Andy Reid addresses the Rashee Rice situation

After a 6-11 season, the Kansas City Chiefs were dealt a massive blow as wide receiver Rashee Rice faced allegations of abuse from the mother of his two children, Dacoda Nichole Jones. She later filed a lawsuit on February 18, alleging that Rice physically assaulted her multiple times, causing injuries.

Hence, when asked about this situation involving the Chiefs’ wide receiver, Andy Reid didn’t have much to say on the issue.

“I can’t comment on Rashee’s situation. It’s in law enforcement’s hands, so I can’t comment there,” said Reid.

The Chiefs enter the offseason with plenty of uncertainty at wide receiver, and the answers to both situations remain unclear. Hill’s path back to Kansas City hinges entirely on his recovery, while Rice’s future with the team could depend on how his legal troubles unfold.