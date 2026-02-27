Andy Reid Receives Blunt Reality Check as NFLPA Report Card Adds New Meaning to Chiefs’ Coaching Reset

NFL, American Football Herren, USA Kansas City Chiefs at New York Giants Sep 21, 2025 East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid looks on before the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. East Rutherford MetLife Stadium New Jersey USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xRobertxDeutschx 20250921_lbm_jo9_004

Essentials Inside The Story 2025 OC receives lowest grade among all coaches in leaked NFPLA report

Locker room graded D- in 2025 after an F the year prior

Player frustration points to a problem the franchise has not fixed

The Chiefs entered the offseason and completed an overhaul of their coaching staff. The changes head coach Andy Reid made are suddenly making a lot more sense now that the NFLPA’s 2026 report card is out.

The leaked report card graded the Chiefs’ offensive coordinator at C+, and that lines up directly with the biggest move KC made after a season that ended without a playoff. The Chiefs parted ways with offensive coordinator Matt Nagy and brought back Eric Bieniemy.

The new OC first joined the Chiefs in 2013 (the same year Reid arrived). He also served as offensive coordinator from 2018 to 2022, helping Patrick Mahomes win two Super Bowls before leaving for the Commanders.

For all the stability the Kansas City Chiefs pride themselves on, the NFLPA grades quietly exposed a clear imbalance inside the building. Matt Nagy’s C+ stood as the lowest mark among the team’s three primary coordinators, trailing Steve Spagnuolo, who earned an A, and Dave Toub, who landed a B.

That gap only sharpened the scrutiny around Nagy’s role, especially in a report where the Chiefs were hit even harder elsewhere, with team travel graded a D- and the locker room receiving an F. These were perhaps just some of the reasons why an overhaul was necessary in the offseason.

Wide receivers coach Connor Embree, who had been with the Chiefs since 2019, was let go. He was replaced by Chad O’Shea, who is a three-time Super Bowl champion with the Patriots.

Running backs coach Todd Pinkston was also replaced by DeMarco Murray. The former running back steps into his first NFL coaching role after six seasons coaching running backs at the University of Oklahoma.

Beyond the offensive staff, assistant defensive line coach Alex Whittingham also departed. Whittingham left to join the University of Michigan under his father, Kyle Whittingham. Taking his place on Reid’s defensive staff is Joe Cullen.

Andy Reid is clearly trying to rebuild this team from the ground up and get the Chiefs back to where they belong. To do that, the franchise had to be honest about where it fell short, and the offense was at the top of that list.

KC finished the season ranked 21st in points per game and 20th in yards. They ended the campaign with a 6-11 record and missed the playoffs for the first time in over a decade. The offensive decline has not been sudden. It has been a slow slide that makes the coaching overhaul feel long overdue.

In 2024, the Chiefs ranked 15th in points and 16th in yards. In 2023, when KC won the Super Bowl, the offense ranked 15th in points and 9th in yards. But go back to 2022, and the picture is completely different.

The Chiefs were the number one offense in the league in major categories and walked away with the Super Bowl that year as well. The drop from elite to below average over just three seasons is stark, which is another major reason why bringing Bieniemy could make sense

That is exactly where Reid is trying to return this franchise. But here is where the story gets uncomfortable for Chiefs Kingdom because not everything has been fixed.

Andy Reid’s rebuild has a blind spot, and the players know it

The Chiefs’ locker room was graded the worst in the league, earning a flat F in this year’s report card. Players have been voicing their discontent about facility conditions for some years now. The NFLPA report paints a picture that is not pretty.

“Kansas City Chiefs: The Union said Players ‘continue to express the need for renovation and upgrades to the locker room’ and criticized the home game hotel as the ‘lowest in the league,’ remarking that it is ‘outdated,’ the beds are ‘uncomfortable,’ and the floors are ‘dirty and sticky,’” the NFLPA report card findings cited in media reports.

This is not a new problem. The Chiefs received a D- in the locker room category in 2025 and an F in 2024. And the players have tried to push for change.

The Chiefs were reportedly set to renovate their locker room after the 2023 season, but that renovation never materialized. Team owner Clark Hunt (who received a C+ grade himself in this year’s report card) publicly dismissed claims that a renovation was ever promised.

“I have spoken to some of our veteran players about that, and they’ve confirmed to me that it was miscommunication,” Hunt said in 2024. “Certainly, I personally never said anything to them about a renovation of the locker room. It was a misunderstanding.”

The Chiefs also ranked D- in team travel, C in the treatment of families, and C+ in the food and dining area. Looking at the star power Kansas City carries on its roster, those grades feel more than a little disappointing. Also, they make it clear that Reid’s rebuilding effort is going to need to go beyond just reshuffling the coaching staff.