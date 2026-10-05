Andy Reid Reportedly Makes Immediate Move to Help Patrick Mahomes After Chiefs Lose Tyquan Thornton

The Kansas City Chiefs won 30-27 against their divisional rivals, the Las Vegas Raiders, at Allegiant Stadium on October 4. But the victory came at a steep price. Wide receiver Tyquan Thornton sustained a serious left leg injury that led to him being carted off the field. Now, the Chiefs need reinforcements at wide receiver to support Patrick Mahomes, and head coach Andy Reid knows just where to look.

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The Athletic columnist Mike Silver posted late on October 4 on X, revealing that the Chiefs have already made their move towards adding Tyreek Hill, who has been recovering from a severe knee injury, to their roster.

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“The Chiefs have already reached out to Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus,” Silver posted.

Thornton’s injury came at the worst possible moment for the Chiefs. With Jeff Caldwell and Jimmy Holiday on IR and Rashee Rice questionable to play with a hamstring injury, manning the wide receiver position falls to Xavier Worthy, along with Jalen Royals, Cyrus Allen, and Nikko Remigio, who are largely considered unproven.

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Enter Tyreek Hill, who has been a free agent since February 2026.

The receiver sustained a dislocated left knee and multiple torn ligaments (including his ACL and LCL) during the Dolphins’ Week 4 game against the New York Jets on September 29, 2025. After he underwent surgery, he began a year-long grueling rehabilitation. However, due to the uncertainty surrounding his health and the massive $51.1 million cap hit he carried for the 2026 season, the Miami Dolphins released the wide receiver earlier this year.

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Imago Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill wont play Sunday against Colts Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill 10 trots into the end zone to score against the Oakland Raiders on December 30, 2018, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. John Sleezer/Kansas City Star/TNS KANSAS CITY MO USA EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx 1452148 JohnxSleezerx krtphotoslive871802

Hill himself continued to provide updates about his recovery, with recent workout videos in his home backyard showing the world that the “Cheetah” was almost ready to make a comeback.

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Hill also expressed interest in rejoining the Chiefs, the team that drafted him in 2016 and kept him on for six seasons before trading him to the Dolphins in 2022. He posted on X on September 30, stating that he was “ready for some cold weather”, leading fans to guess that he was making a veiled reference to Kansas City, where temperatures often drop down to 30-45°F in winters during the day.

A November return target is not just wishful thinking. Medical experts usually point to a 12- to 14-month window for recovering from multi-ligament knee surgery. Having undergone surgery in October 2025, November marks the 13th month of his rehab.

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Doctors look for two major milestones before clearing speed receivers: full explosive cutting without swelling and passing high-speed treadmill sprints. Hill’s recent outdoor drills show he is already hitting top-end speed in straight lines, leaving lateral agility as the final hurdle before full contact clearance.

Hill had some of his most explosive moments with the Chiefs, recording 6630 yards, 56 touchdowns, and 302 first-down receptions. He recorded 1710 yards in 2021, the year before he was traded. He also saw both of his Super Bowl appearances with the Chiefs, including their Super Bowl LIV win against the San Francisco 49ers.

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What also makes Hill such a good fit for the Chiefs, especially four weeks into the regular season, is his familiarity with Andy Reid’s coaching style. Mike Silver predicted the wide receiver would likely join the Chiefs, adding in another X post shared just two hours prior that Hill was targeting a return in November.

“I expect the Chiefs to have strong interest in a Tyreek Hill reunion when the free agent receiver is healthy enough to play,” Silver wrote. “He’s believed to be targeting a November return. Players I talked to in the locker room (Mahomes, Kelce, Chris Jones & others) are all for it.”

Financially, the move is surprisingly realistic for Kansas City. Since Hill is currently a free agent, the Chiefs do not have to absorb his old contract or trade assets. They can fit him under their remaining salary cap space by offering an incentive-heavy, prorated veteran deal.

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With low base pay tied to performance bonuses and playoff appearances, Kansas City can protect their cap while giving Hill a high-reward platform to prove he is still elite.

What does the Chiefs’ locker room have to say about Hill’s potential return?

The veterans of the Chiefs locker room seem to be looking forward to Tyreek Hill returning to the City of Fountains. Tight end Travis Kelce praised Hill’s determination during the post-game media availability when Silver asked him about the possibility.

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“I’d love to have him back in this building. He’s a brother. He’s one of those people who, when he sets his mind to something, he usually delivers,” Kelce said. “I’d be excited by what he could do here.”

Mahomes also added his two cents on the topic, saying it would be “pretty cool” to have their former teammate back in the house. Meanwhile, defensive tackle Chris Jones kept his response short, but his comment suggested he was counting on Hill to join the team’s offensive unit.

Since the team is going on its bye week in Week 5 after two back-to-back road games, its next push towards maintaining its 4-0 win streak will be in Week 6, against the Los Angeles Chargers. But with Hill reportedly set to make a comeback next month, it remains to be seen how the Chiefs approach their depth issues at WR in the meantime.

