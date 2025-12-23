Andy Reid Reveals Whether Travis Kelce Will Play His Last Game at Arrowhead Stadium Amid Chiefs’ $3B Decision

Essentials Inside The Story Andy Reid addressed Travis Kelce amid Arrowhead’s uncertain future.

Kelce enters Week 18 after 96 Arrowhead appearances.

The TE's 2025 production remains central despite Kansas City’s record.

For the first time in more than a decade, the Kansas City Chiefs are heading toward a season finale without playoff stakes and with far bigger questions looming beyond the standings. As the team prepares to host the Denver Broncos in Week 18, attention has shifted toward whether Travis Kelce could be playing his final home game at Arrowhead Stadium, a possibility amplified by both his uncertain future and the franchise’s long-term plans regarding its home venue. When head coach Andy Reid was asked directly about that scenario, his response added clarity – not certainty – to a moment that has quietly become one of the most consequential of the Chiefs’ season.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“His numbers and personality and the person speak for themselves,” Andy Reid said, as reported by Insider Charles Goldman. “Phenomenal person… He’s everything you want from a player representing an organization.”

While Reid did not confirm whether the Week 18 matchup would be Travis Kelce’s final appearance at Arrowhead Stadium, his response effectively reframed the conversation. Rather than treating the moment as a farewell, the Chiefs’ head coach made it clear that no internal decision or organizational signal has been made regarding Kelce’s future, revealing that even at this stage of the season, the team is not approaching the game as a definitive end.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kelce, now 36, has been one of the most important players in Chiefs history, appearing in 96 regular-season home games at Arrowhead Stadium, which underscores why the Week 18 matchup carries added significance.

With Kansas City already eliminated from playoff contention, the Week 18 home finale has taken on added significance, particularly as Travis Kelce has acknowledged he plans to make a decision about his future after the season concludes.

ADVERTISEMENT

The admission turns out to be more serious as it comes at a time when the Chiefs have decided to shift to a new home. The team is planning to leave Arrowhead Stadium in Missouri and build a new domed home in Kansas by the 2031 NFL season. The team announced the move after voters in Jackson County rejected funding to renovate Arrowhead, opening the door for Kansas to step in with strong support.

The uncertainty surrounding Kelce’s future comes as the Chiefs weigh a reported multi-billion-dollar stadium project, with estimates placing the potential investment at roughly $3 billion as the franchise evaluates its long-term home beyond Arrowhead Stadium.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Travis Kelce promises to give ‘everything he’s got’ despite dead playoff chances

As the Chiefs close out a difficult season at home on Christmas Day, Kelce’s future remains unresolved, adding emotional weight to a game that arrives without postseason implications but with long-term significance for the franchise. That makes this game a potentially emotional moment for fans who have seen Travis Kelce build a Hall-of-Fame career in Kansas City. However, despite the possibility, Kelce made it clear that he will make the upcoming appearance as special as possible.

“I signed up to be a Chief, and I love doing what I do. I know I’ve been dreaming of being in these moments and playing for an NFL team since I was a kid. Getting back to that will give you more motivation than you could ever need,” Kelce said, as reported by Newsweek. “That’s just how you need to go about work, whether you’re in the [playoff] race or not. I’m going to make sure these guys know I’m out there giving them everything I got.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Kelce has recorded 68 receptions for 803 yards and five touchdowns through 14 games this season. This kept him among the team’s top offensive performers despite the struggles around him. The Chiefs’ record sits at 6-9, good for third place in the AFC West and out of postseason contention. As the Week 18 clash nears, it remains to be seen what Travis Kelce ultimately decides to do.