Andy Reid Sees Legendary Eagles Running Back’s Traits in Chiefs Rookie at Minicamp

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid came away impressed after getting his first look at 2026 draft pick Emmett Johnson during rookie minicamp. In fact, he liked what he saw so much that he even compared the young running back’s style to a former NFL running back who is widely considered one of the most elusive players in league history.

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Speaking to reporters ahead of Saturday’s second practice, Reid shared some early impressions of the rookie class, but his comments on the Nebraska running back, taken in the fifth round at No. 161, stood out the most.

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“Yeah, first of all, he’s got a good feel for things,” Andy Reid said of Emmett Johnson. “Smart kid, good kid, and he’s got that lateral quickness. I mean, we had LeSean McCoy here for a bit, and he’s got a little bit of that to him, where he can shift gears and still get himself upfield quickly.”

LeSean “Shady” McCoy was part of the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl LIV team, but his connection with Andy Reid goes back much further. Reid originally drafted him during his time in Philadelphia, where McCoy was selected by the Eagles in the second round of the 2009 NFL Draft.

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He was known as one of the most shifty and hardest-to-tackle running backs in the NFL, holding six Pro Bowl selections, 11,102 rushing yards, 73 rushing touchdowns, 518 catches, 3,898 receiving yards, and 16 receiving touchdowns.

It is still early for rookie evaluations and comparison with the legend since there have been no live tackling or padded practices yet, but the start has been encouraging so far.

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“I like the way he’s pass-protected,” Reid added. “I like the way he catches the football, and it looks like he can do that here. We’re not doing live stuff, but the catching part he does easily. And probably most of all, I just like his smarts.”

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While Andy Reid’s early praise points to Emmett Johnson’s upside, his scouting reports from Nebraska told a more balanced story.

One of the main concerns coming out was his pass protection, which was seen as a clear area for growth. He may have already started working on it, but at the time, evaluators noted some limitations in that particular part of his game. That showed up in his grades too. He earned a 4.5 out of 10 for pass protection and blocking, a sharp contrast to the 9.5 he received for his instincts and vision as a runner.

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Regardless, while Kenneth Walker III is expected to be the main back, the Chiefs are already looking at ways to use Johnson in different roles.

Andy Reid could use Emmett Johnson on special teams

Johnson had over 1,400 rushing yards last season and was the only FBS player to average more than 150 scrimmage yards per game in 2025, according to Matt McMullen. He made a lot of big plays, which is something the Chiefs have not had enough of from their running backs. That is a big reason why he fits well, since he can create explosive plays in different ways.

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According to Andy Reid, Johnson could earn a role on special teams with coach Dave Toub.

“He’s going to help on special teams, too,” Reid said. “So Dave (Toub) has him in that up-back position on the punt team and able to make all the calls and get guys going in the right direction.”

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He was also one of only four FBS running backs to average at least 120 rushing yards per game in 2025 and the only player in program history to have 100 rushing yards & 100 receiving yards in the same game. Still, Johnson says he is ready to do whatever the team asks.

“Whatever the team needs, man,” Johnson told the media on May 2. “If they need me to run down there and kick off, do a kick return, be a gunner, or whatever they need. I told Coach, ‘I’m willing to do whatever it takes for the team to win.’ So, I’m just looking forward to any opportunity I get on special teams. That’s super important. Field position is super important, too.”

Johnson also said he has experience as a returner from high school at the Academy of Holy Angels, suggesting he’s good at it since teams often avoided kicking to him. Overall, he is showing he can help in many ways, not just as a runner, but also on special teams, which makes him a valuable young piece for the Chiefs moving forward.