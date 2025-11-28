Andy Reid Sends Strong Message Against Refs’ Calls as Chiefs Get Called for 10 Penalties vs Cowboys

The Kansas City Chiefs have plenty to figure out after another frustrating loss, this time a 31-28 setback against the Dallas Cowboys. Costly penalties stalled momentum all night, making it hard for Kansas City to keep pace. And afterward, head coach Andy Reid didn’t shy away from addressing the team’s growing penalty problem.

“I’m not always going to agree with the call, but the calls were made,” he said in the post-game press conference. “[Cowboys] have got some physical receivers, big, strong physical guys, and that’s the way they were playing.

“My guys were fighting to maintain leverage in that, and it’s just not the way I saw it, but it’s the way the referees saw it.”

His thoughts are not surprising, considering he said something similar after his team racked up 13 penalties against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Reid’s team was flagged 10 times for 119 yards against the Cowboys. But penalties aren’t new for KC. Against the LA Chargers in Week 1, they recorded 10 penalties for 71 yards. While that count remained under 10 in the next few games, Week 5 against the Jacksonville Jaguars witnessed 13 penalties for 109 yards.

Later on, the game against Denver also racked up 10 penalties for 69 yards.

By Week 13, the Chiefs have collected 86 penalties for 753 yards. They rank sixth in the league for the highest penalties. But it is the Cowboys that sit at number 1, with 94 penalties for 779 yards, followed by the Denver Broncos, the Giants, the Jacksonville Jaguars, and the Chicago Bears.

Here’s what happened between the Chiefs and the Cowboys: Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie was called for three defensive pass interferences. And one of the calls in the final drive seemed to be questionable. It was when McDuffie got called for DPI on wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, giving Dallas an easy 11-yard gain.

However, there is a debate on whether it should have been Offensive Pass Interference on Lamb. The penalty allowed the Cowboys another first down, as quarterback Dak Prescott went on to connect with WR George Pickens for the game-sealing play. Regardless, this was just one of the many calls.

While the Chiefs took the most hits with penalties, the Cowboys had seven for 50 yards. It seemed that Dallas was even able to escape a few calls. In the first quarter, Pickens took his helmet off on the ground after a first-down catch. While that makes a 15-yard penalty as per the rule, he wasn’t flagged during the game.

Speaking of the penalties, coach Reid also said, “Bottom line is we were having too many penalties. We got to make sure we take care of that, both sides of the ball. To get off the field on third downs, stay on the field offensively, not backing yourself up. No excuses, we will work on cleaning it up.”

With 86 penalties so far, fans are understandably frustrated. Coach Reid seemed to be putting a Band-Aid on the sting of the loss.

Andy Reid addressed the Kansas City Chiefs’ loss

The Chiefs just ruined their advantage that they had after their win over the Indianapolis Colts. With this loss in Week 13, the team further went down to 6-6 and on the edge of losing a playoff spot. However, coach Reid looked calm while addressing the loss and their chances in the playoffs.

“The guys know, they understand we’ve got to clean up a few things. We got to do better as coaches, got to do better as players. You go back to the drawing board, and you keep working.

“We were close here, but we had too many opportunities that we gave away. Two good teams playing each other, you can’t have those things,” Reid said.

He took the blame for the loss.

But after the Thanksgiving defeat, Chiefs fans are expecting more. Are the Chiefs’ playoff chances over for good? Not yet. But it is certainly fading. KC will have to create magic in their next games against the Houston Texans, the Chargers, the Tennessee Titans, and more.

For now, all their attention will be on the Texans in Week 14. They need to pick up a crucial win.