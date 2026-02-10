Andy Reid Set to Give Up on 2 Chiefs Players Amid $78M Patrick Mahomes Burden: Insider

Essentials Inside The Story Cap crunch forces Chiefs toward painful roster cuts

A tackle and a defensive end emerge as primary salary-cap casualties

Mahomes restructure could enter as Kansas City’s financial solution

Tough decisions are looming for the Chiefs. Kansas has already checked off one major offseason task by reshaping its coaching staff, but now comes a much harder part. Roster decisions are up next. With the Chiefs’ concerning cap situation, some tough decisions will have to be made. The Athletic’s Jesse Newell has now laid out the path forward, and it starts with two big departures.

“K.C. has a few obvious cut candidates, too,” Newell wrote. “The Chiefs can save $20 million if they cut right tackle Jawaan Taylor, and the expected release of defensive end Mike Danna will save nearly $9 million as well.”

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid

As per Newell’s quotes, Andy Reid could be set to give up on the duo. Kansas City enters the offseason in a financial bind, sitting roughly $54 million over the salary cap, according to Over the Cap. The 2025 season showed clearly that help is needed in several areas, but upgrades won’t come easily unless the front office creates room.

Taylor’s situation is something to think about, because the savings from releasing him would be pretty significant. Spotrac lists his 2026 compensation as a $19.5 million base salary, along with a prorated signing bonus of $4.725 million, a restructure proration of $2.67 million, and a $500,000 workout bonus, while cutting him would make space for $20 million.

Over the Cap estimates that an extension could lower Taylor’s cap hit by nearly $15 million, so the gap between cutting him outright and extending him is about $5 million, before factoring in what a new deal would look like. That makes the decision less straightforward, and he certainly didn’t make a case for himself with his performances.

Taylor struggled throughout the season, finishing with a 53.3 overall grade from Pro Football Focus, with three sacks allowed. Danna, on the other hand, finished the season with 25 total tackles, eight of them solo, along with one sack and an interception across 15 games.

Those numbers aren’t poor, but reflect a big fall-off compared to last year, when he posted 41 tackles and 3.5 sacks while playing fewer games. If Andy Reiddoesn’t believe he can find his way back, letting him go is very much on the table.

These two will be critical decisions, but they’re not the only options on the table. The franchise’s star shot-caller could once again come to their aid with his contract.

Patrick Mahomes’ contract can provide a way out

Before the Kansas City Chiefs make any other moves to clean up their cap sheet, everything starts with Patrick Mahomes, who is set to carry a $78,213,888 cap charge in 2026. Kansas City will almost certainly restructure his deal to spread that hit over future years, unless both sides decide a new agreement makes more sense.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes

Mahomes’ cap charge is currently among the highest in the league. One obvious move would be converting roughly $54.5 million of Mahomes’ compensation into a signing bonus, which would clear close to $43.5 million in immediate cap room. Of course, that would come with consequences down the line, but it would buy Kansas City some breathing room and immediate flexibility.

The next priority would be defensive tackle Chris Jones, whose cap charge is scheduled to come in at $44.9 million, and a reworked deal would definitely clear up some space. For context, the front office generated nearly $45 million in cap space by reworking the deals of Patrick Mahomes and Jones last year.

If that’s not enough, cutting Jawaan Taylor and Mike Danna is always an option, and giving up on LB Drue Tranquill and CB Kristian Fulton would also make space for around a combined $11 million.