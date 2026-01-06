Andy Reid Sets Record Straight on Travis Kelce’s Chiefs Future As Retirement Question Continue to Mount

For the first time in over a decade, the Kansas City Chiefs‘ season ended without a playoff berth, and the aftershocks are now threatening the future of a franchise icon. The Chiefs’ season is over, but the questions are just beginning. As speculation about Travis Kelce‘s potential retirement reached a fever pitch, Head Coach Andy Reid was finally forced to address the elephant in the room.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Right now, we’re not only finishing the season, but you got a little bit of time before all that stuff really needs to take place,” Reid said. “Travis can still play, and I’m not questioning that part or any of it, so I’m not trying to avoid your question. I just know there’s time.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The speculations of Kelce’s retirement started circulating after last season itself, but they became frequent after Kansas City’s late-season struggles in 2025 and an early playoff exit. Entering the final year of his contract, Kelce had mentioned he needed time to assess the physical toll of 13 NFL seasons and consult with family before deciding whether to return.

While he hasn’t announced any plans to retire, the tight end admitted the possibility exists. “I’ve got so much love for this team, this organization, and the people here, so I’ll spend some time with them, go through exit meetings tomorrow, and get close to the family and figure things out,” he said.

However, it seems like his teammates, including defensive tackle Chris Jones, are not at all ready to consider the chances of a retirement. “I can’t promise you anything about another man, but this year was a tricky year for us. I got faith in my dog coming back,” Jones said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chiefs finished with a losing record and were plagued by injuries, including star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who endured a season-ending knee injury in Week 15. However, despite the troubles, Kelce posted notable results, including 851 receiving yards and 5 touchdowns in all.

In Week 18, Travis also became the fastest tight end in history to reach 13,000 receiving yards in 192 games. Not just that, but he also has more than 75+ receptions in 10 straight seasons, tying with Tim Brown of the Raiders for the longest streak in NFL history.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

While both Kelce and Andy Reid confirmed that there’s still enough time for him to make a final decision, many believe that retirement wouldn’t just be the end of his career. Per analysts, an exciting opportunity could be on the table for the Chiefs’ star.

Insider predicts a massive $20 million fortune waiting for Travis Kelce

The reports of Travis Kelce’s retirement might have disappointed the fans, but it seems like the insider world sees it as a homecoming for new opportunities. After several sources assumed the ongoing season to be the last in his career, the Athletic’s sports media insider, Andrew Marchand, said that there could be offers of a television media role for the legendary tight end. According to him, the fact that Kelce has built a name for himself and is getting married to Taylor Swift are two strong factors that fuel his prediction.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He’s (Kelce) a guy who is only going to take a number one job,” Marchand said. “To me, he’s going to get anywhere from 10 to 20 million, because he’s Travis Kelce. I think when you do a list five years ago, 10 years ago, Kelce is on that list. Now, uh, he’s getting married to someone (Taylor Swift) that makes him even bigger.”

So while Kelce may be ending his on-field journey, there’s certainly more than the NFL that he can look forward to in the near future. It may very well turn out to be an entertainment project, or maybe he doesn’t retire altogether and continues to become one of the greatest TEs in the NFL history.