Andy Reid Shares Crucial Rashee Rice Update Days Before Chiefs’ Seahawks Clash

The Kansas City Chiefs are getting ready for their Week 7 game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Of course, they plan on extending their 5-0 undefeated record. But their star wide receiver, Rashee Rice, who was expected to be back for this week’s matchup, still remains out of practice.

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Rice moved to the sideline after he strained his hamstring during the Chiefs’ Week 4 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. He is still recovering and did not practice on Wednesday. But according to head coach Andy Reid, things look optimistic.

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“Rashee is getting better as we go by the day, so that helps,” Reid told the media ahead of Wednesday’s practice.

Injury expert Dr. Jesse Morse took to X and analyzed Rice’s injury after the Week 4 games. He noted that Rice suffered from a hamstring strain, which could be because of compensation from his knee issues. He claimed that Rice would miss a minimum of one week. But if the injury is more severe, he could go on to miss out on several games.

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The Chiefs are taking a similar cautious approach with Rice, and Reid shared the exact same sentiment.

“We’ll just kind of see how it goes,” Reid said on Oct. 14. “He’s actually feeling pretty good as he goes here, but we’ll see. I mean, those things you start dealing with hamstrings, it could be a week, could be two weeks. I mean, you don’t know. But I know he’s eager to get back in.”

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The head coach also revealed how Rice is “wanting to jump in on everything,” but still the team is being cautious in not rushing his recovery.

Even if Rice manages to make a comeback for Sunday’s game against the Seahawks, he’ll have to face tough opponents with Ernest Jones IV taking the charge of the defense. If not, the Chiefs would likely depend on Andrew Armstrong, Cyrus Allen, and Jalen Royals in their quest to secure their sixth win of the season. Of course, Xavier Worthy is always up to cover the yards on the perimeter.

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Nevertheless, quarterback Patrick Mahomes is already happy with the replacements.

Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid Are Happy With the Receiving Corps

Before the team’s Week 6 game, Patrick Mahomes discussed the wide receiver room in Kansas City, expressing excitement for the players stepping up to get this opportunity in Rashee Rice’s absence.

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“They’re ready. They’ve put in the work,” Mahomes said about the young receivers on the field. “Obviously we’ve had guys in front of them with Tyquan going out there and playing great football. They’ve had to put in the work in practice, and they’ve been doing that. So now their number gets called, and they have to step into their role and do their job. I’m excited for them.”

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Reid was also satisfied with the work that the receiving corps put in in the past game. But his praise went to someone else.

“My hat goes off to Brett (general manager Brett Veach) for the people he brings in here,” Reid said Wednesday. “Then, the coaches for teaching team. And then these kids for being willing to listen and get better at their jobs. When they do have an opportunity, they can step in, and you’re (as a team) not taking a big step backwards.”

The Chiefs also brought Justin Watson into the mix. However, he’s currently employed on the practice squad.

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Rice was Mahomes’ primary target in the 2023 season. He caught 79 passes for 938 yards and scored seven touchdowns. But things went downhill in 2024 and 2025. In the last two years, he played only 12 games and caught 77 passes for 859 yards and scored only seven touchdowns. This year, Rice caught 13-of-17 passes for 190 yards and scored one touchdown.