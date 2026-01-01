Andy Reid Shares Strange Feeling About Chiefs’ Last Game Against Raiders Amid Retirement Plans

Essentials Inside The Story Coach Reid describes the Chiefs' early playoff exit as a strange feeling

Kansas City Chiefs is currently prioritizing fixing things

Despite being 67 years old and coaching since 1983, Reid has no plans to retire

For more than a decade, the Kansas City Chiefs had forgotten what it feels like to go home early. Since the last three seasons, their “last game” hasn’t happened in January; it has happened under the confetti of the Super Bowl in February. But in 2025, the winds of change have arrived in Kansas City.

Following Week 18’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders, the Chiefs will pack their bags and begin the offseason. For a team that made the postseason a permanent residence, this early exit is an eerie feeling, especially for head coach Andy Reid.

“Yeah, I want to keep that a strange feeling,” Reid said. “You don’t like ending right now, obviously, but that’s what it is. And then you got to go back and fix things, make sure they are right.”

For the three-time Super Bowl-winning head coach, the goal is to ensure this “strange feeling” doesn’t become a habit. Unlike their opponents chasing the 2026 No. 1 pick, it’s not a high-stakes game for Kansas City. But that doesn’t mean it’s not important. Given the way 2025 panned out, the HC may look to rejuvenate the receiving corps and run game in 2026. That’s why the closure is expected to come with an evaluation of players whom the head coach will take forward for the ultimate comeback.

“I think for their careers it’s great to get stuff on tape, plays on tape,” added Reid. “I think from an evaluation process for [General Manager] Brett [Veach] and the coaches, I think it’s a good time to look at them in a game, a real game.”

But could this be the end of the road for the 67-year-old head coach? After all, he began coaching in 1983 as the offensive line coach at San Francisco State. But if you ask him, he is coming back.

“I mean, I think I’m coming back, right?” the HC said when asked about his future plans. “If they’ll have me back, I’ll come back. You never know in this business. That’s a tough one. But I plan on it, yeah.”

Even if the road turns out bumpy, Reid plans to return, aiming for the NFL coaching record. Currently, he sits with the fourth most-wins at 279, and aims to dethrone Don Shula’s historic 328 record. And since he signed a five-year contract with the Chiefs in 2024, he’s covered through 2029 with an annual salary of $20 million.

Chris Oladokun’s last chance to prove himself in the eyes of Andy Reid

Week 18 poses a crucial opportunity for third-string quarterback Chris Oladokun to prove himself in carrying the team throughout the offseason. For the one and a half games he played, Oladokun has shown promise. In Week 16, when he came after Gardner Minshew’s injury, he posted 11-of-16 passes for 111 yards. Then in Week 17, when he started, he completed 13 of 22 passes for 66 yards — that too, against Denver’s top-ranked defense.

“I think this game will be another audition for that,” said Reid. ”I think he did a nice job last week in the time he had to execute and jump in there the week before. So, we’ll just see where he continues to grow at.”

Until Patrick Mahomes stands at the helm, there’s no question of who shall start the game. The opportunity resides in the backup quarterback position. And, considering the severity of Mahomes’ injury, the Chiefs may decide to rest him for a couple of weeks in 2026, though he’s expected to recover by then. In that case, Oladokun can be Reid’s choice. For now, the 28-year-old is focused on finishing off the season with a win.