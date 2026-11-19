Most players grumble when a coach pulls them out of a game. Travis Kelce, according to his own head coach, took it a lot harder than that. The details are about as Kelce as it gets.

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Reid spoke on Wednesday ahead of Sunday’s game against the Cardinals and confirmed that Kelce has a high-ankle sprain, an injury the tight end has dealt with before. Kelce was a full participant in practice and is listed with a calf and ankle issue.

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Kelce is now dealing with a calf issue on the same leg as the ankle, and he still came back in the second quarter to finish with two catches. The ankle got tweaked early against the Falcons, and Reid made a call that Kelce clearly hated.

“I want to make sure that thing doesn’t get worse. And then unfortunately, that play, you know, the whole action of twisting, probably wasn’t real good for it. But he’s doing well now,” Reid said.

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Kelce was not thrilled. Reid said he was very mad because he wanted to practice every play and “wants to play every play.”

Asked whether he ever has a sit-down with Kelce about managing his workload at this stage of his career, Reid said that approach does not work. Kelce, he said, “thinks he’s still 20.”

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The good news is that Kelce is doing well now, and Reid said he is out running around. High-ankle sprains like this one, he added, tend to get tweaked and then recover fairly quickly.

Kelce entered that game with 33 catches for 482 yards and two touchdowns this season, so the Chiefs would love to keep him healthy.

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Not everyone on the injury report is trending the same way. Running back Kenneth Walker, guard Trey Smith and tackle Jaylon Moore all sat out Wednesday’s practice.

Moore has not practiced since leaving the Week 9 game against the Jets with an ankle injury. Reid said Moore “is making progress, but still sore.”

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Smith, meanwhile, remains in the concussion protocol after leaving the Falcons game.

The Chiefs also placed tight end Jared Wiley, who broke his ankle against Atlanta, on injured reserve and brought defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott back to the 53-man roster.

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There was some good news, too, as rookie defensive tackle Peter Woods and running back Jaydn Ott, who dealt with neck and hamstring injuries, both returned as full participants. Patrick Mahomes, listed with knee and right elbow issues, also practiced fully.

Add it all up, and Reid has a few tricky decisions to make, especially with a team that is not exactly a juggernaut coming to Arrowhead.

Chiefs Face a Rare Chance to Rest Banged-Up Stars Against a Struggling Cardinals Team

The Cardinals roll into Arrowhead at 3-7, and the oddsmakers are not being shy. BetMGM has Kansas City as a 16-point favorite while DraftKings has the line at 16.5 – rare in the NFL.

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Arizona has lost its last two games by a combined 51-9, and it ranks 29th in scoring offense and 31st in scoring defense. Before the deadline, the Cardinals also traded away quarterback Jacoby Brissett and receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

Rookie Carson Beck will start at quarterback because Gardner Minshew suffered a season-ending injury. In his debut against the Rams, Beck went 11 of 18 for 108 yards with two interceptions and took five sacks.

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Coach Mike LaFleur’s message to Beck was to “go let it sling,” and he will now try to do that against a Chiefs defense allowing 17.3 points a game, third in the NFL.

That is why the Chiefs face a decision you rarely see in season. A short week is coming, with a trip to Buffalo to face the AFC-leading Bills on Thanksgiving, and Kansas City had an early Week 5 bye.

The Chiefs will never publicly say they are weighing rest. Still, with Arizona short on skill players, a chance like this usually only shows up in Week 18.

Walker is the clearest candidate. He missed the Falcons game with a groin injury and did not practice Wednesday, and Reid has been careful about pushing him. “You don’t want to do something stupid.”

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Moore and Woods both missed the Falcons game as well, so how Reid handles them will be worth watching.