Andy Reid Announces Special Role Outside Chiefs Amid NFL Offseason

Essentials Inside The Story Andy Reid steps away from the sideline for something unexpected

He is taking on a role that reveals a different side of his story

It actually ties back to his deeply personal journey

Despite the offseason being underway, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is set to appear on T.V. screens. In an unexpected move away from the NFL, Reid, on March 22, announced that he will join The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as a guest narrator at Temple Square for a special broadcast on July 5, 2026. While the broadcast will celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States, Reid is expected to reflect on themes like faith, perseverance, and unity – values that have shaped both the nation and his personal life.

“I spent more than a decade just down the road from Independence Hall [in Philadelphia], where our Founding Fathers put pen to paper on the Declaration of Independence,” Andy Reid said recently in an interview with the newsroom of the Church of Jesus Christ. “They were the ultimate team – facing adversity, staying the course, and building something that has endured for 250 years. I’m honored to join The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square to celebrate the birth of our nation in a place that reflects the same spirit of unity and faith.”

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This pairing of the NFL coach and choral narration of “Music & the Spoken Word,” alongside the Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra, might seem unusual. But with Andy Reid, it actually makes perfect sense as faith has always played a central role in his life. Reid joined The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints while attending Brigham Young University, where he played offensive tackle and guard until 1981.

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Over the years, Andy Reid has often described his life as revolving around three pillars – family, faith, and football. And at the time when life put Reid to the test, that belief system did not shake. As his son Garrett died in 2012, and he was fired from his job in Philadelphia a few months later, Reid turned to his faith to get through this challenging time.

“If I’m not doing football or family, then I’m not doing anything,” Andy Reid said during an interview with the Deseret News back in 2024. “I’m not a golfer. I don’t go fishing or all that stuff. It’s either family or football or church.”

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Andy Reid has also revealed that he never skips a sacrament meeting on Sundays. Even when game schedules make attending a chapel impossible, the Chiefs’ coach and other Latter-day Saints on the team organize their own service with permission from their bishops. Chiefs’ team owner Clark Hunt also shares a similar devotion to faith.

In 2014, Hunt constructed the Faith and Family Chapel at Arrowhead Stadium, where the fans have an opportunity to attend a non-denominational service before noon home games. While Hunt fosters this spirit of community among fans by organizing these services, Reid brings the same values directly into the Chiefs’ locker room and onto the field.

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But even while he spent 14 years as head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles (1999 to 2012), Reid did not miss that opportunity to be a part of something bigger away from football.

Andy Reid had also joined the Choir when he was in Philly

The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, now nearly 180 years old, has performed across the globe and earned widespread acclaim. U.S. President Ronald Reagan once called it “America’s Choir,” and in 2003, President George W. Bush awarded it the National Medal of Arts for its contributions to music. That same year, Reid shared a memorable moment with the Choir during its Northeast tour.

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When the ensemble performed at Philadelphia’s Mann Theater on July 7, 2003, Andy Reid stepped onto the conductor’s stand to enthusiastic applause. At that time, music director Craig Jessop had handed him the baton and stepped aside, giving Reid the spotlight. But despite being far outside his comfort zone, Reid had put on a brave face as he raised the small baton in his big hands. Then, on the right beat, Reid brought in the Choir, and after that, the coach had a big smile on his face.

“The thrill of thrills,” Andy Reid said of the experience back in 2003. “I’ve been to the Super Bowl; this was right up there. It was a rush to see all those faces smiling and looking back at me. I think they were enjoying it as much as I was. They got the audience involved.”

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Since then, Reid has had a legendary career as a coach with the Chiefs, where he has won three Super Bowls. At this point, having played for over 30 years in the NFL and established himself as one of the most respected members of the game, Reid is coming back to join that Choir again. Regarding the fans who wish to get a chance to watch Reid live during the broadcast, tickets will have to be purchased, but the information about the registration and availability is to be published in the near future.