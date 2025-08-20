Andy Reid to Finally Cut Ties With Chiefs WR Days After Being Forced to Break Character In Latest 53-Man Roster Projection

The Kansas City Chiefs enter the 2025 NFL season with a wide receiver room that’s bursting with speed, youth, and untapped potential – yet also riddled with uncertainty. Rashee Rice is staring at a looming suspension after his legal mess. Hollywood Brown just returned from an ankle and foot injury that limited him to five games last year. And Xavier Worthy is still working his way out of concussion protocol. That’s not exactly the kind of stability Andy Reid is looking for.

And yet, even in the chaos, there’s talent. Rice was Patrick Mahomes’ top target in 2024. Worthy flashed as a rookie with 59 catches and six scores last fall. And Brown, if healthy, brings proven speed. Add in JuJu Smith-Schuster, back in Kansas City with his leadership drawing praise from Matt Nagy and Andy Reid himself, plus younger names like Jalen Royals and Nikko Remigio making special teams’ noise, and suddenly the WR depth chart looks packed. That means someone has to get squeezed out.

That someone, according to A-to-Z Sports’ latest 53-man roster projection, is Skyy Moore. The 2022 second-round pick is listed among the cuts, with the Chiefs keeping seven receivers: Rice, Brown, Worthy, Royals, JuJu, Remigio, and Tyquan Thornton. It’s a damning placement for Moore, who entered camp with veteran leverage but has watched mistakes pile up in real time.

The timing couldn’t be worse. Moore’s preseason has been a rollercoaster of drops, muffed kicks, and one dazzling 88-yard punt return touchdown against Seattle. That play was electric, the type of highlight that keeps you on a roster bubble. However, as the analysts continue to point out, it doesn’t erase his earlier miscues. Twice, in that same game, he let perfectly placed balls slip through his hands. One botched catch nearly gifted Seattle a turnover.

Kansas City’s depth chart doesn’t allow for passengers, especially with Rice’s suspension expected to fall somewhere in the five-game range. The Chiefs need reliability, not a fourth-year experiment still trying to “get over the hump,” as special teams coach Dave Toub put it. “He’s definitely an NFL player, whether he’s on our team or not on our team,” Toub said. That “or not” line might as well be the writing on the wall after how Andy Reid reacted to his preseason performance.

Andy Reid’s rare outburst puts Skyy Moore on notice

After the preseason game against the Seahawks on Aug. 16, Andy Reid did something he rarely does. He broke character. The coach who usually protects his players with calm and patience couldn’t completely hide his frustration with Moore’s uneven showing in Seattle. “He had a couple of drops, that’s not like him. He’s a lot better than that,” Reid said. “So he had the three kind of bobbles and drops in special teams and with throws, and he came back with a big play. So, I’m proud of him for that. It wasn’t his best night up to that point.”

That’s Reid-speak for: thanks for the punt return, but we saw the drops too. For a coach who usually glosses over mistakes, the message was clear. Even Mahomes admitted from the sidelines that the team’s “energy” was missing that night, a spark Moore briefly provided but not nearly enough to cover up his miscues. The saving grace came from teammates.

Rashee Rice and Isiah Pacheco reportedly told Moore, “You take this back to the house, and nobody will remember none of that.” Moore listened and delivered the return touchdown. But for the front office, the decision is about more than one moment of redemption. With younger, cheaper, and more reliable options on deck, Reid and the Chiefs appear ready to move on. Moore’s time in Kansas City is running out, and this time, the roster math looks final.