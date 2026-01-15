Andy Reid Urged to Seriously Reconsider Chiefs’ Defensive Plans Amid Steve Spagnuolo’s Rumored Exit

Essentials Inside The Story Andy Reid’s offseason secondary gamble unraveled before the opener.

The Chiefs bled out close games, finishing 1–9 in nail-biters.

Steve Spagnuolo’s future suddenly feels tied to more than wins.

The Kansas City Chiefs currently stand on top of one of the worst seasons in the team’s history. While Andy Reid’s team is considering notable changes to fix the troubles, it turned out that the real issues lie in their defense. According to a recent report, the troubles began even before Week 1 of the 2025 season, when the team missed out on major strategic decisions, which included the hiring of cornerback Kristian Fulton, who had an inconsistent season marked with concerning injuries.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Chiefs’ disappointing 2025 season exposed several defensive problems that are now igniting calls for the head coach to seriously rethink the team’s defensive plans. League observers and analysts like The Athletic’s Jesse Newell have pointed to the Chiefs’ season-long defensive instability as a clear sign that Reid must reassess how the unit is built and managed moving forward. As he observed, one of the clearest issues came after the Chiefs signed cornerback Kristian Fulton to strengthen the outside defense and allow Trent McDuffie to return to his best role in the slot.

However, a knee issue discovered before training camp limited Fulton’s performance. Although the team formulated a conservative recovery plan, the result turned out to be hefty, and therefore, the defensive setup never settled. McDuffie was forced to play outside for most of the season, making his impact limited. The situation improved when Fulton finally returned and performed well, but unfortunately, the Chiefs were already out of playoff contention by then.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another defensive issue was the constant change in cornerback roles. Andy Reid’s Chiefs signed Kristian Fulton to play outside so Trent McDuffie could return to the slot, but Fulton’s knee issue kept that plan from taking shape. McDuffie ended up playing outside on most snaps, while Jaylen Watson often lacked a consistent partner on the opposite side. Rookie Nohl Williams was also forced into rotation before the defense gained stability. This lack of continuity was reflected in close games, where Kansas City went just 1–9 in one-score contests.

Had the Chiefs proactively adjusted their defensive packages earlier in the season, before they became mired in injury-related inconsistencies, the defense might have been able to find stability sooner, rather than waiting for Fulton’s late-season return.

The theories turned out to be even more concerning as they came at a time when rumors of their defensive coordinator, Steve Spagnuolo, were in complete focus.

ADVERTISEMENT

Concerns loom over Kansas City’s defense as exit rumors surround Steve Spagnuolo

It hasn’t been long since Andy Reid decided to let go of their wide receivers coach, Connor Embree. However, the concerns don’t seem to end, as rumors now question the defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo’s fate. Amid coaching changes and discussion on the NFL’s annual “Black Monday,” Spagnuolo’s name surfaced as a potential head coaching candidate. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the New York Giants are expected to show interest, while the Tennessee Titans have already requested an interview.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“The #Titans have requested to speak with #Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo, source said, who also should get a #Giants request at least,” Rapoport wrote on X.

Spagnuolo’s possible departure has now added another layer of uncertainty. The defensive coordinator has strong ties to both interested teams, especially the Giants, where he won his first Super Bowl ring during earlier stints. The Giants recently moved on from Brian Daboll, making Mike Kafka the interim coach, and are now searching for a long-term leader. Although Spagnuolo hasn’t confirmed any plans of making a move, the fact that he acknowledged being “ambitious” could actually mean something.