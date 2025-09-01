Andy Reid’s CB Confirms Contract Deadline After Chiefs GM Shared Strong Update

Trent McDuffie is seeking a multiyear extension ahead of his fourth NFL season. The two-time Super Bowl winner, though, is leaving the contract talk to his agents. So, is he headed to the Chargers game in Brazil without the extension? It looks likely, but the Chiefs will see their 24-year-old player’s words position him as a team man.

Speaking at a press conference before yesterday’s practice, Trent McDuffie doubled down on his previous comment. “Moving forward now, really, it’s just about the season and about [Friday’s] game. I’m not too worried about the contract. That can just happen in the [next] offseason. Let’s just go out there and have a great year.” (as per ESPN). Kansas City will not feel the need to lock in McDuffie this season. This is thanks to the reigning AFC Champions exercising the fifth-year option on his contract. But they need to tie him down for the future.

A long-term extension could help ease the financial hit next year when the team faces multiple salary-cap challenges. However, only $2.6 million of his $4.4 million cap hit in 2025 comes from salary, leaving GM Brett Veach with limited flexibility to create relief this season. McDuffie, though, remains confident in his ability to secure a deal. And why not?

The cornerback is coming off a strong season where he recorded the first interception of his career in Week 15 against the Browns and earned the highest PFF grade among all of Kansas City’s players in their 21-7 win. A game later, he caught a CJ Stroud pass with just 50 seconds left in the second to allow the Chiefs to take a 7-point lead over the Texans into the break.

August 6, 2025: Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie 22 walks down the hill to the field during training camp at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, MO.

However, even players with standout seasons sometimes struggle to secure extensions. Duffie faced it this season as his team is projected to have just $3.1 million in cap space. Eight players currently on the reserve/injured list may have lowered the urgency for Veach to finalize an extension. But things could change next season.

A stellar 2025 could see the cornerback command an extension that rivals the likes of the Jets‘ Sauce Gardner ($120.4 million) and the Cowboys’ DaRon Bland ($92 million). The question now is, what do the Chiefs have in store for McDuffie? Would a deal still be possible before the teams take to the field in Corinthians Arena?

What does Chiefs’ GM think about Trent McDuffie’s contract situation?

The chatter about Trent McDuffie’s deal has been going on for quite some time. Brett Veach admitted that the deal isn’t quite done yet, but the two sides are quite close. That’s largely because of the strong relationship the GM has built with the CB and his agent. “We did have a chance to catch up before and during training camp, and I think things have been good. It’s not one of these where it’s like, ‘Whoa. Wait, huge difference.’”

“He’s a guy that’s obviously a special player. We’re going to continue that dialogue, and hopefully something gets worked out. I think things have been good. Trent is obviously going to be a priority.”

McDuffie lined up within three yards of opposing receivers on 63.5% of his snaps last season, the highest rate in the league. Continuing in the same vein can see both him and the Kansas City Chiefs succeed.