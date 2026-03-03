Andy Reid’s Chiefs Announce 10 Contract Decisions After Cutting Patrick Mahomes’ Protector

Essentials Inside The Story Kansas City cleared significant cap space with a tough roster move.

Patrick Mahomes’ contract restructure helped create early flexibility.

The Chiefs are still working to get fully cap compliant before free agency.

Faced with a daunting $57 million salary cap deficit, Andy Reid’s offseason has begun with a major shakeup, starting with the release of one of Patrick Mahomes‘ key protectors before locking in a wave of new contracts. With free agency still days away, the Kansas City Chiefs head coach has wasted no time reshaping the roster, restructuring deals, and securing depth pieces ahead of the new league year.

On March 3, the Chiefs announced via X that, as of February 27, they have signed 10 players to “Reserve/Future” contracts. These “Reserve/Future” contracts apply to those players who were not on an active roster when the season ended, including practice squad members.

Below is a list of the 10 players who are under contract on “Reserve/Future” deals with the Chiefs as of February 27:

Quarterback Jake Haener

Tight end Tre Watson

Wide receiver Andrew Armstrong

Wide receiver Jason Brownlee

Wide receiver Jimmy Holiday

Defensive back Tanner McCalister

Linebacker Kam Arnold

Defensive tackle Marcus Harris

Offensive tackle Matt Waletzko

Running back ShunDerrick Powell

After spending the entire 2025 season on the New Orleans Saints’ practice squad, Jake Haener became the only quarterback to be signed to a Reserve/Future deal by the Chiefs. After entering the NFL as a fourth-round pick in 2024, Haener played eight games to record 226 yards and 1 touchdown. Now, Haener could add depth to the QB position for the Chiefs behind Patrick Mahomes.

Similar to Haener, Tre Watson is the lone player to be signed in his position by the Chiefs. Last year, Watson signed as an undrafted free agent with the Chiefs, and the TE then spent the 2025 season on the team’s practice squad. Before coming to the NFL, he recorded 21 catches for 280 yards and one touchdown, primarily working as an in-line tight end at Texas A&M in 2024. With the Chiefs now, Watson could quietly compete for a role with Travis Kelce’s future with the team uncertain.

Meanwhile, Andrew Armstrong joins a trio of wide receivers on “Reserve/Future” contracts with the Chiefs. While playing at Arkansas in 2024, Armstrong led the SEC with 1,140 receiving yards. Then, despite going undrafted last year, he spent time on the Miami Dolphins’ roster and Detroit Lions’ practice squad. Now, Kansas City could be the place where Armstrong’s college production finally translates to the NFL.

Andy Reid also signed a familiar name in the wideout room with Jason Brownlee, who signed a Reserve/Future deal with the Chiefs last offseason and impressed during training camp. As a result, Brownlee earned a spot in the Chiefs’ roster and played six regular-season games in 2025, logging both offensive and special teams snaps.

Similar to Brownlee, Jimmy Holiday will join the Chiefs again after earning a contract with the team last year. Holiday then caught three passes for 60 yards in the preseason while playing for the Chiefs. Though the Chiefs waived him during final cuts, he rejoined the practice squad last year and even saw a snap in the season finale game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Tanner McCalister also rejoins the Chiefs after wrapping up the 2025 season on the team’s practice squad. While McCalister entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Cleveland Browns in 2023, he also spent time with the Denver Broncos in 2024 and has played six games. Kam Arnold has followed a similar path to McCalister by signing the “Reserve/Future” contract with the Chiefs after being on the team’s practice squad last year. While he remained undrafted last year, Arnold had joined the Washington Commanders as a free agent before moving on to Kansas City.

Marcus Harris further brings intriguing upside at defensive tackle for the Chiefs as a seventh-round pick of the Houston Texans from the 2024 NFL Draft. Before entering the NFL, Harris led Auburn in tackles-for-loss and sacks during his senior year in college football. After bouncing between practice squads, including that of the Chiefs last season, Harris will now look to carve out a stable role in Kansas City.

Meanwhile, Matt Waletzko, a fifth-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys in the 2022 NFL Draft, joins the Chiefs with the experience of playing in 11 NFL games from 2022 to 2024. Last year, Waletzko also spent time with the Chiefs’ and Minnesota Vikings’ practice squads. As a draft prospect, Waletzko was projected to develop into a solid NFL player, and he will now have an opportunity to continue his development with the Chiefs.

Finally, ShunDerrick Powell joins the Chiefs after playing for the Philadelphia Eagles. Last year, he rushed for 23 yards and one touchdown in preseason action for the Eagles. Running back depth has been a point of concern for Andy Reid’s team last year, so Powell could solve some problems at the position.

Moreover, these “Reserve/Future” contracts will officially begin for the 10 players with the Chiefs on March 11 when the new league year begins. At the same time, Reid also had to make a tough decision to cut ties with one of Patrick Mahomes’ long-time teammates.

Andy Reid forced to move on from a $27M player ahead of free agency

As Andy Reid continues to tackle the Chiefs’ cap space issue ahead of free agency, Patrick Mahomes had to see one of his key protectors leave Kansas City.

“The #Chiefs are releasing former starting OT Jawaan Taylor, creating some much-needed cap space, source says,” NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported via X on March 2. “Due to a $27.4M cap hit, Taylor’s absence creates breathing room.”

Jawaan Taylor, the No.35 pick in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft, signed a four-year deal with the Chiefs in 2023. Taylor then started all 45 games that he played in Kansas City to record 1 solo tackle. While he has played a major role in helping protect Patrick Mahomes and has been a part of the Chiefs’ Super Bowl-winning squad, his penalty issues have been hard to ignore.

Since 2023, Jawaan Taylor has committed 49 penalties (41 accepted) while playing for the Chiefs, and it’s the highest total among offensive linemen during that span. Ultimately, Andy Reid prioritized clearing $27.4 million in cap space by cutting Taylor.

However, according to Spotrac, the Chiefs still sit roughly $8.5 million over the cap. Now, while a trade partner for Taylor seems unlikely given the financial implications, an unexpected trade scenario involving the OT would still save about $20 million for the Chiefs. Moreover, Andy Reid still has roster holes to fill and financial hurdles to clear.