Andy Reid’s Chiefs Face Significant Poaching Attempt After HC Makes 6 Coaching Changes

With the latest batch of departures and the return of Eric Bieniemy, the Kansas City Chiefs have been active with coaching staff adjustments. However, the off-season overhaul might now extend beyond the coaching staff, as the Chiefs could be facing a major shift in the front office as well.

According to Ian Rapoport, the Atlanta Falcons have requested to interview Kansas City Chiefs assistant general manager Mike Bradway.

“The Falcons have requested to interview Chiefs assistant GM Mike Bradway for their GM job, sources say,” Rapoport noted on X. “A top lieutenant to GM Brett Veach, Bradway is next in line of top KC personnel minds to explore a big job.”

The Falcons have been actively working to fill their general manager vacancy at their earliest. They have reportedly requested five interviews in the past 24 hours.

Besides Bradway, the Falcons put in interview requests with Bears assistant general manager Ian Cunningham, Texans assistant GM James Liipfert, 49ers director of scouting and football operations Josh Williams, and Steelers assistant GM Andy Weidl.

The Falcons had parted ways with head coach Raheem Morris and general manager Terry Fontenot on January 4. Even though Atlanta closed the year with four straight wins, they still finished 8-9 for the second year in a row. And now it seems the team is desperate for a new direction.

Notably, as of now, Andy Weidl is deep into the interview process. But with Mike Bradway’s name in the list, Andy Reid and GM Brett Veach might soon have to make a push to keep another key voice around.

Bradway joined the Chiefs in 2018 as an assistant of player personnel. After three seasons, he was moved up to senior director of player personnel in 2021. Then, entering the 2025-26 campaign, Kansas City promoted him again, this time to assistant general manager.

Bradway helped navigate a wild offseason that landed a potential blue-chip first-round pick in left tackle Joshua Simmons. At the same time, he was part of a staff that missed out on moves like cornerback Kristian Fulton and running back Elijah Mitchell. Before all of this, he spent nearly a decade in the Eagles’ scouting department, building a bond with Andy Reid.

So, if Atlanta somehow manages to lure him in, it would sting badly for Reid and the Chiefs.

Andy Reid’s Chiefs could be a completely different team next season

Andy Reid is clearly not sitting on his hands after a rough 6-11 season. Instead, he is tearing things down piece by piece. First, he moved on from offensive coordinator Matt Nagy, running backs coach Todd Pinkston, wide receivers coach Connor Embree, and assistant running backs coach Mark DeLeone. Now that number has grown. In total, six coaches are out, including DeLeone again being finalized, and offensive assistant Kevin Saxton joining the exit list.

“Two more departures from Chiefs coaching staff: Mark Deleone, assistant RBs coach last year, and Kevin Saxton, an offensive assistant,” Chiefs’ columnist Sam McDowell reported on January 20 via X.

Meanwhile, the timing of these moves matters. DeLeone was already shown the door on January 19. Kevin Saxton II, however, became the fifth firing tied directly to Andy Reid’s cleanup. Saxton joined the Chiefs in 2023 after working at Benedict College as co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Clearly, Reid did not like how things flowed on offense, and he is acting fast to fix it.

However, this is not just about cutting ties; Andy Reid is also rebuilding. The Chiefs are bringing back Eric Bieniemy as offensive coordinator, a move that immediately changes the tone. On top of that, wide receivers coach Chad O’Shea is reportedly on his way to the City of Fountains.

So now, all eyes shift forward. Let’s see how the Mike Bradway situation plays out and how the Chiefs handle that pressure in the coming days. One thing is clear: Reid is not done reshaping this team.