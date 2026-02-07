Andy Reid’s Chiefs Set to Make $111M Decision Amid Mounting salary cap Concerns

The Kansas City Chiefs have had enough troubles throughout the 2025 season, and the head coach, Andy Reid, is consistently making firm decisions to save the team from another similar setback. Amid ongoing changes to the coaching staff, the 67-year-old could soon announce a major move for the 2026 roster. While the possibility of Travis Kelce’s potential return in 2026 still remains uncertain, Reid is expected to retain one of the key pieces from Patrick Mahomes’ defensive unit.

“The Chiefs intend on signing CB Trent McDuffie to an extension, per source,” Chief Talks posted on X. “A lot can change over the coming months, but the organization is keen to keep the standout corner in KC.”

The decision comes as the franchise faces a tight salary-cap situation following its first losing season in a decade.

Trent McDuffie joined the Kansas City Chiefs in May 2022 after being selected in the first round of the NFL Draft. He signed a four-year rookie contract worth about $13.99 million, fully guaranteed, along with a $7.35 million signing bonus. His current market value stands at around $111,492,812.

The deal covers the 2022 through 2025 seasons and also includes a team fifth-year option for 2026, which the Chiefs are expected to go with this time. This means that the cornerback is under contract through the 2026 season if the option is exercised.

And why not? McDuffie has given all the reasons for the team to bet on him once again. He helped the Chiefs win two Super Bowls (2023 & 24) and also earned All-Pro honors in 2023 and 2024. The 2025 season, despite being a tragic one for the team, saw satisfying results from the cornerback. He finished the season with about 63 tackles, one sack, seven passes defensed, and one interception.

This is a developing story…

