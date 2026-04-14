Andy Reid’s $43M Chiefs Free-Agent Signing Labeled One of the “Worst” in NFL

Essentials Inside The Story Reid believes that the free agent signing is a good player

The Chiefs began the offseason more than $57 M over the cap

The Chiefs have relied heavily on Mahomes’ passing abilities for a decade

Heading into this offseason, Andy Reid knew that the Kansas City Chiefs had to fix their rushing attack. The Chiefs finished the 2025 season ranked 25th in rushing yards (1,812 yards). So, in a proactive move, the Chiefs signed running back Kenneth Walker III to a three-year, $43 million deal. From Reid’s perspective, the Super Bowl MVP is supposedly a quick fix, so he deserved the big paycheck. But not everyone sees it that way.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On Monday, Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport released a list of the “10 Worst Free-Agent Signings of the 2026 NFL Offseason,” and Walker made the list. Davenport suggested that the Chiefs overpaid for Walker, and it will eventually hurt the team or cost someone their job.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Walker is being paid like a bell-cow running back,” Gary Davenport wrote. “But to date, he hasn’t shown that he can actually be one.”

Walker’s contract, which included $28.7 million fully guaranteed and made him the fourth-highest-paid RB in the NFL, left the Chiefs with only $22 million in cap space—a tight spot considering they began the offseason more than $57 million over the cap.

ADVERTISEMENT

To fix that situation, Andy Reid and the Chiefs’ front office restructured quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ contract and moved on from several key players to create financial flexibility. So, did Kenneth Walker’s deal justify all that effort?

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA NFC Divisional Round-San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks Jan 17, 2026 Seattle, WA, USA Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III 9 leaves the field following an NFC Divisional Round game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lumen Field. Seattle Lumen Field WA USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKevinxNgx 20260117_rtc_cf9_0216

Davenport suggested that the Chiefs should have considered Walker’s injury history before paying him the big bucks. Since the Seattle Seahawks drafted him in 2022, Walker has dealt with multiple injuries that have limited his availability.

ADVERTISEMENT

Walker’s durability is a major question mark; an oblique strain cost him two games in 2023, and while he still managed 905 rushing yards, the missed time likely prevented him from hitting the 1,000-yard mark, a milestone he’s only reached twice in his career.

ADVERTISEMENT

Walker’s injury history is concerning, with his worst year coming in 2024 when multiple issues sidelined him for six games. Even after appearing in all 17 games in 2025 for the first time, his history, including sitting out practices with foot soreness, paints a picture of a player struggling to stay on the field.

But even when healthy, Walker did not always dominate snaps in critical situations. On third downs, the Seahawks have frequently turned to backup RB Zach Charbonnet. So, during the 2025 regular season, Walker played only about 20% of third-and-long situations.

ADVERTISEMENT

If the Chiefs don’t consistently use Walker as a three-down back, is paying him like one truly justified? In the end, the Chiefs may regret the big contract if Walker spends a lot of time being injured in Kansas City. But the deal may not look so risky if Andy Reid doesn’t expect Walker to carry the entire Chiefs’ offense alone.

What are Andy Reid’s plans with Kenneth Walker?

When healthy, Walker has shown he can be productive, as his 1,027 rushing yards and 5 TDs last season nearly matched the combined output of Chiefs backs Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt (1,073 yards). He also added value in the passing game with 31 receptions for 282 yards, proving he can be a versatile option.

ADVERTISEMENT

During Super Bowl LX, Walker rushed for 135 yards on 27 carries. He also added 26 receiving yards while leading the Seahawks to a 29-13 victory over the New England Patriots. That performance earned him Super Bowl MVP honors and likely caught Andy Reid’s attention. And last month, Reid made it clear that he believes Walker can continue producing at a high level.

“He’s a good football player, and it won’t change,” Andy Reid said in an interview after signing Walker. “He’s not gonna change coming to us. He’s still going to be a good football player. As long as he stays healthy and moves forward, good things can happen for you. We know that the run game’s important, and we’ve got good offensive linemen in front of him, so that will be a plus for him. It should be a plus for our football team.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Walker was not the only addition the Chiefs made this offseason. The team also acquired quarterback Justin Fields via trade from the New York Jets. Now, both Walker and Fields could become backup options while Patrick Mahomes recovers from his injury.

For nearly a decade, the Chiefs’ offense has relied heavily on Mahomes’ passing abilities, so any changes to that would be a huge change. But what happens if Mahomes is not fully ready for Week 1 of the 2026 season? In that scenario, Fields could step in as the starter for the Chiefs. However, opposing defenses sacked Mahomes 34 times last season, and Fields might face even more pressure behind the current offensive line.

This reality may be why Andy Reid brought Kenneth Walker on board. In Kansas City, Walker can provide pass protection while Mahomes works his way back to full health. The Chiefs can also add more protection for their franchise QB by bringing in more players through the upcoming NFL draft.