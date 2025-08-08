Andy Reid’s Rookie RB Turns Heads in Camp as Patrick Mahomes Finally Breaks Silence on Major Disrespect

St. Joseph, Missouri, buzzes with excitement as Chiefs training camp unfolds. Team reporter Nate Taylor watches closely as position battles heat up across the roster. But one seventh-round pick keeps grabbing everyone’s attention during practice sessions. Brashard Smith has become the camp’s breakout star through his impressive daily performances. Kansas City’s running back room just got a lot more interesting. Brashard Smith, the Chiefs‘ seventh-round steal at pick 228, is turning heads at training camp in ways nobody expected.

The former Miami Hurricane and SMU Mustang brings something different to Andy Reid‘s offense. Smith’s college background as a wide receiver-running back hybrid makes him dangerous. During Thursday’s practice, he snatched a pass one-handed then delivered a juke move that left defenders grasping air. Fans in the stands went wild watching the rookie work. The Chiefs needed a versatile weapon for Patrick Mahomes‘ arsenal. Smith’s skill set perfectly fits what Reid loves – players who can line up anywhere and create mismatches.

The rookie running back will showcase his skills Saturday night against the Arizona Cardinals at 8 p.m. ET. Smith’s college journey tells the perfect story for Andy Reid’s system — he transitioned from receiver to running back at SMU last season.

His numbers speak volumes about his dual-threat capability. Smith racked up 1,329 rushing yards and 327 receiving yards while scoring 18 total touchdowns. Reid has always loved versatile backs throughout his coaching career, from Brian Westbrook to LeSean McCoy to current star Isiah Pacheco. Travis Kelce can’t contain his excitement about the rookie’s progress. “The guy has all the athletic talent, man,” the tight end said during media availability. “We’ve loved what we’ve seen so far in terms of his growth every day. We’re throwing a lot at him. There’s a lot you have to do in the running back room.” Kelce’s endorsement carries serious weight considering his championship experience and leadership role.

Smith’s 4.39-second 40-yard dash time at the combine underlines his explosive speed. Reid plans to use that athleticism in multiple ways against Arizona. Expect outside running plays, screen passes, and special teams duties for the rookie. Smith embraces his expanded role with genuine enthusiasm. “I feel like I’m doing pretty good,” Smith said regarding kickoff returns. “I’m very excited about it. I’ve never done that type of kickoff return before. I love the ball in my hands. I feel I can make explosive plays.” His confidence shines through every quote and practice rep.

The rookie’s versatility gives Reid another chess piece for his offensive puzzle. Smith can line up anywhere, creating matchup nightmares for opposing defenses. But while Andy Reid prepares to unleash his new weapon, Patrick Mahomes recently broke his silence about one major career goal he still hasn’t achieved.

Patrick Mahomes shrugs off Madden 26 snub with championship confidence

EA Sports dropped their Madden 26 ratings and somehow managed to rank Patrick Mahomes as the fourth-best quarterback in the game. The three-time Super Bowl MVP received a 95 overall rating, trailing Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen, who both scored perfect 99s. Even Joe Burrow sits two points higher at 97. Mahomes kept the same rating from Madden 25, which feels like a slap in the face for a guy who just won another championship. The ranking puts him behind quarterbacks who haven’t matched his playoff success or clutch factor in big moments.

But the Chiefs star didn’t throw a tantrum about the disrespect. His response showed exactly why he’s built differently from other superstars. “I like playing Madden, so I would like to be rated higher,” Mahomes said with his trademark calm. “But I’ve got to play and showcase that stuff on the field. I believe that if I go out there and play the football I want to play, we can get to 99 pretty quickly.” The rating system appears to be broken when only 22 players in the entire game score higher than 95.

Mahomes moved up one spot among Chiefs players, now sitting as Kansas City’s second-highest rated player behind defensive tackle Chris Jones at 97. Travis Kelce took a massive hit, dropping from 99 to 93. Only seven players earned perfect 99 ratings across the entire NFL. Philadelphia landed two with Saquon Barkley and Lane Johnson both receiving maximum respect. Most importantly, Mahomes knows video game ratings don’t win championships; real fourth-quarter drives do.