A Thursday Night Football game on Thanksgiving Day, with one of the best teams in the league fighting for the AFC’s No. 1 seed. But it was going to be a disappointing end for one of the teams, and this time, the Kansas City Chiefs took a 13-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills. But the defeat wasn’t the only thing that worried the Chiefs, as head coach Andy Reid reported two injury blows to the team.

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“All right. Um, as far as the injuries go, Jalen Royals hurt his left ankle, sprained it, and Trey Smith likewise,” Reid said in the post-game press conference.

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Wide receiver Royals went down in the third quarter, shortly after a 37-yard kick return. While the team initially ruled him questionable to return with an ankle injury, he was soon ruled out of the game. Royals made a few offensive errors before his injury, but did record a reception for five yards before exiting the game.

Since getting picked in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, Royals has suffered an injury once before his latest scar, suffering a knee strain during last year’s offseason.

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Meanwhile, right guard Trey Smith also got into trouble, as he suffered an ankle injury late in the fourth quarter and was seen limping back to the locker room to receive treatment from the medical staff.

The Rice Call Didn’t Beat the Chiefs. 26 Seconds Did.

local_fire_department HOT TAKE play_arrow Everyone blames the call. Nobody’s talking about the last 26 seconds. Newscom World via Imago Chance to win30 % before the call42 % Yes, the call hurt. 42% became 30%. 10203040 Ruled no catch Chiefs’ 9 The verdict Blame the call if you like. The Chiefs had the ball last. The Chiefs’ chance to win, in three steps: 1 The call: 42% down to 30% 2 The ball back: up to 54% 3 Three mistakes: down to zero Chance to win from a play-by-play win probability model. Bills 13, Chiefs 10. arrow_back See why arrow_forward Three plays decided this game. None was the call. That should have been it. It wasn’t. Better off than before the call. So how did they lose? 54% to zero. Not one of them was a referee. The call cost field position. The last 26 seconds cost the game.

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Smith hasn’t been fully fit before the game either, as he suffered a concussion against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 10 and missed Week 11 against the Arizona Cardinals. He also suffered a hip injury during the offseason that continued during the start of the season.

“You know, once again, you’re never going to feel 100% playing football, so it’s just part of the job and part of the responsibility,” Smith said back in September. “And, you know, like EB says, we signed up for it. So at the end of the day, I signed a contract, so it’s my job to be out there. So a lot of times I’m not out there, I feel like I’m not doing my job and letting my team down. And for me, you know, my coaches, and that’s just something I don’t really like that feeling whatsoever.”

While these two injuries have kept the Chiefs from having an unscathed game, there has been a growing concern in the injury department for Reid.

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The Chiefs and Andy Reid Have an Injury-Plagued Offense

Apart from the two Week 12 injuries, there were two more scares that almost cost the Chiefs more players. The first was 11-time Pro Bowler Travis Kelce, who suffered a hard hit to the lower back after catching a low 21-yard throw from quarterback Patrick Mahomes over the middle.

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After Kelce caught the ball, Bills safety Cole Bishop dived into his back, making heavy contact on his lower back area with his helmet. The veteran Chiefs TE was seen grimacing with pain. Kelce was evaluated after the hit, but was able to return to the game and finish it. Kelce recorded four receptions for a team-high 71 yards, despite dropping a long pass attempt late in the game.

Then there was right tackle Joshua Ezeudu, who left the game for a short time after sustaining an ankle injury and was replaced by Fred Johnson. But he later returned to the game.

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The Chiefs already had right tackle Jaylon Moore miss his third consecutive game with an ankle injury. Not only that, but their most productive runner, Kenneth Walker III, has been out for three games as well due to a groin injury.

The injuries just add up to the already wounded offense, and Reid will have to give reps to the backups from time to time to keep the players from risking major injuries, whilst also fighting for the AFC’s No. 1 seed.

The Bills game was an important step to secure the spot, but the Chiefs failed to do so, with many errors in the offense, and Reid knew all about it.

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“The bottom line comes down to you can’t go backwards in a game against a good football team. And we did that offensively, with too many penalties, particular when you’re in the red zone. Then two penalties set us back and a missed field goal. Those things can’t happen in tight games,” Reid said.

While this game might not have been a major hit for the Chiefs statistically, it did show them what type of quality major opponents are bringing to the table this season.

The Chiefs will have another chance to prove themselves against another winning team when they battle it out against the Los Angeles Rams (7-4) in their second straight Thursday game.