Chiefs Announce Double Roster Blow Amid Patrick Mahomes & Co.’s Return for Training Camp

Training camp was supposed to open on a high note for Kansas City. Instead, the Chiefs kicked off the week with a reminder that injuries don’t take a break just because the calendar says July.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On Saturday, July 25, the team announced it had placed rookie tight end John Michael Gyllenborg and second-year defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott on the Active/PUP list. That confirms both will miss the start of camp at Missouri Western State University. Head coach Andy Reid had already flagged both situations to reporters a day earlier.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Omarr Norman-Lott most likely will start on PUP but is making progress,” Reid said Friday, per A to Z Sports. “He had ACL reconstruction there.”

Norman-Lott, who was a rookie last year, tore his ACL in Week 7. He landed on injured reserve shortly after, ending his campaign with five tackles and one sack.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Big guys with the ACLs, it takes a little bit of time to get them back and fully strengthened up and ready to go,” Reid said.

However, it’s not over for Norman-Lott yet. Reid said he could return to the field “somewhere in training camp.” Once healthy, he’s expected to slot into a retooled defensive tackle room alongside Chris Jones, free agent addition Khyiris Tonga, and first-round rookie Peter Woods.

ADVERTISEMENT

Norman-Lott posted 9.5 sacks across two seasons at Tennessee before recording his first career NFL sack in Week 2 last year against the Eagles. He seemed promising, especially as a backup behind Jones and George Karlaftis.

Norman-Lott’s ACL tear last year wasn’t his only injury scare either; reports circulating during the pre-draft process flagged a history of knee and other injury concerns during his college career. He also injured his ankle during a preseason game, and his shoulder before Week 5.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gyllenborg’s case is murkier. The undrafted rookie out of Wyoming is dealing with a knee sprain that Reid said is still being evaluated. There’s not much hope for the tight end, who will most likely end up on the practice squad.

At Wyoming, Gyllenborg caught 80 passes for more than 1,000 yards and seven touchdowns across his college career, solid enough production to make him one of the more notable undrafted signings in this year’s class. He didn’t even pick up football until his senior year of high school, making his current NFL roster spot a genuinely late-blooming story.

ADVERTISEMENT

Patrick Mahomes and others clear a major hurdle ahead of camp

Two players start camp sidelined, but the bigger story here is who’s back. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes tore his ACL and LCL in Kansas City’s Week 15 loss to the Chargers back in December. He’s now been fully cleared to practice, Reid confirmed Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

That’s roughly seven and a half months after surgery with Dr. Dan Cooper, ahead of the typical nine-month recovery window.

“It was always the goal to be able to practice when we got to training camp, so we kind of hit that next step,” Mahomes said.

He’s already locked in on Week 1 against Denver as a game he refuses to miss, since the Broncos won the AFC West while he was sidelined.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cornerback L’Jarius Sneed also returned to the fold this offseason after a long-term knee issue, with Reid saying the team plans to ease him back in gradually. Cornerback Mansoor Delane’s status remains unclear as well, per multiple outlets present at Friday’s session.

The Chiefs need to have all hands on deck this year, as they work their way out of the 6-11 record from last year.