Chiefs Announce Hall of Fame Honor for Reputed Manager From Marty Schottenheimer Era

Arriving in 1989, the former equipment manager of the Kansas City Chiefs carried out impactful behind-the-scenes work, working alongside the legendary Marty Schottenheimer. Mike Davidson dedicated over two decades to shaping the team. And now, he’s about to become part of the team’s history with a special honor.

“Congratulations to former Chiefs equipment manager Mike Davidson on being named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Awards of Excellence 👏” the Chiefs wrote on X.

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On March 22, Kansas City confirmed that Mike Davidson will receive the nod from Pro Football for his “incredible career” that began over two decades ago. For the record, the Awards of Excellence acknowledge people who have contributed significantly in off-field roles. Candidates for this honor include contributors from various fields.

These include public relations personnel, career assistant coaches, athletic trainers, equipment managers, and film/video directors. It basically recognizes people whose work often goes unnoticed. As for Davidson, he made his NFL debut in 1984, working on the ‌equipment staff for the Cleveland Browns. During this stretch, he worked alongside Marty Schottenheimer, who led Cleveland as head coach.

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Davidson followed Schottenheimer when he left the Browns to take on the same role in Kansas City. Additionally, the move presented him with a rare chance to lead the franchise’s equipment department. Davidson’s position as head equipment manager eventually became his life’s work. He emerged as the key piece for the franchise’s weekly operations, from gear preparation to supporting players and staff. During his tenure, he worked with six different coaches in Kansas City.

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Stretching his work across the league, he was also responsible for improving the overall functioning of the equipment department. He launched the Certification Committee within the Athletic Equipment Managers Association to help elevate league-wide standards for the sports equipment industry. After stepping away from the equipment department in 2011, Davidson remained an integral part of the team.

Currently, he serves as historian and curator of the franchise’s Hall of Honor, preserving its legacy for future generations. Throughout his career, he worked alongside 23 Hall of Famers and hundreds of staff members. The call he received from Canton reflects his years of dedication, hard work, and professionalism. Here’s a look at other winners who landed the honor in the other categories.

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Late Marty Schottenheimer’s ex-manager to be honored this June

The Pro Football Hall of Fame introduced the Award of Excellence in 2022 to celebrate personnel who have made major contributions while remaining in the background. All aforementioned categories have their own committees and criteria that guide these selections. Though the Hall of Fame runs the event, it has no role in the nominator or voting process.

This year’s event will take place from June 24 to 25 in Canton, featuring a cocktail reception and an awards luncheon. As of now, the organization has confirmed several names who made the 2026 class across multiple categories. In the athletic trainers category, Ed Abramoski, Kent Falb, and Michael Ryan will receive the award for their long-term impact.

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Their additions take the number of managers making the cut over the last five years to seventeen. Meanwhile, the winners from the public relations category include Scott Berchtold, Jim Gallagher, and Lee Remmel. Joining Mike Davidson in the equipment category this year are Red Batty and Jack Noel, whose announcement came earlier this week. The names of recipients from the remaining two categories will be out later this month.

Noel spent more than three decades with the Green Bay Packers, working as the team’s assistant equipment manager. He later managed the visiting locker room before stepping down in 1993. Meanwhile, Batty built a remarkable 50-year career at Green Bay, including two Super Bowl wins. These honorees represent the dedication and hard work that have quietly shaped the NFL for generations.