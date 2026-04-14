Chiefs Announce Hall of Fame News for Legendary Coach With Four Super Bowls

Essentials Inside The Story Steve Spagnuolo graduated from Springfield College

Spagnuolo was one of six inductees in the Class of 2026

Spagnuolo labeled as one of the greatest defensive minds in the history of the NFL

Two days after the Kansas City Chiefs celebrated his induction into the Springfield College Athletic Hall of Fame, the architect of their Super Bowl LIX defense, Steve Spagnuolo, was recognized by the school where his football journey began as a wide receiver in the 1980s. The recognition notably came from the school where Spagnuolo played wide receiver in his early career.

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“Over the weekend, Coach Spagnuolo was inducted into the Springfield College Athletic Hall of Fame,” The Chiefs’ official X handle posted. “Congrats on the well-deserved recognition, Coach.”

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Spagnuolo graduated from Springfield and also took home the school’s Male Scholar-Athlete of the Year award in 1982. The 2026 induction recognized his college career, as well as the illustrious NFL career that followed. Springfield’s Executive Director of Athletics, Dr. Craig Poisson, praised Spagnuolo’s legacy as well.

“I think he is perhaps the greatest defensive mind in the history of the National Football League,” Poisson said.

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Spagnuolo was one of six inductees in the Class of 2026, joining a group of accomplished athletes from the school’s track and field, soccer, and wrestling programs.

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Marisa Clapp ‘04 (track and field) Nick Guerette ‘00 (cross country) Damian Larkins ‘01 (football and track) Jackie Moscardelli ‘12 (soccer and lacrosse) Nick Porillo ‘76 (wrestling)

“All of these people, in addition to what they’ve done either after they left Springfield or what they did while they were here at Springfield, lived our mission,” Poisson said. “It just fits. I think this is another remarkable class for the Springfield College Athletics Hall of Fame.”

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That induction is tied to Springfield. But the coaching career Poisson described took 40 years in the making, a head-coaching disaster, and one second chance in Kansas City to become what it is today.

From graduate assistant to four rings

Spagnuolo’s path to the top was a long grind, beginning with a graduate assistant role at Massachusetts in the early ’80s and an internship with the Washington Redskins (now Commanders) before a long tour through college programs like Connecticut, Maine, Lafayette, Rutgers, Bowling Green, and NFL Europe. It wasn’t until 1999 that Andy Reid called.

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Spagnuolo spent eight seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, including Super Bowl XXXIX, a 24-21 loss to the New England Patriots. When the New York Giants hired him as defensive coordinator in 2007, he had two seasons to build something. That season, his defense put Brady on the ground with five sacks, ended the Patriots’ perfect season, and won Super Bowl XLII. By 2008, he had built enough for his name to be floated as a head coaching candidate for the Washington Redskins, but he declined.

By 2009, the opportunity was too great not to take it. The St. Louis Rams gave Spagnuolo a head coaching gig, and he went 10-38 over three seasons. Back as a coordinator with the New Orleans Saints in 2012. But head coach Sean Payton got suspended that season, and Spagnuolo’s defense surrendered the most points in the league. Two back-to-back disaster stints could have been career-ending.

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But it wasn’t. A stint with the Baltimore Ravens, and a reunion with the Giants later, Andy Reid brought him back to the Kansas City in 2019. With the Chiefs so far, Spags has seen 5 Super Bowl appearances and won three of them. Now Spagnuolo is the only coordinator in NFL history to win four championships, and the only one to win rings with two different franchises.

Poisson called Steve Spagnuolo “the greatest defensive mind” in football history, in front of a few hundred people at a school most football fans couldn’t place on a map. Given everything that Spagnuolo had to survive to get there, the quote holds up.