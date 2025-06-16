Chiefs Announce Major Patrick Mahomes Warning For 31 NFL Franchises as Rashee Rice Is Desperate For Revenge

Last year’s defeat is already in the rearview. For Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes, this year is primed for explosions. With Travis Kelce practising like there’s no tomorrow, the Chiefs have already asked their fans to guess how many TDs he’ll connect for with Mahomes. But that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Having a potential 3rd Super Bowl in a row snatched away right at the finish line has set a fire under the Chiefs’ roster. Now, the other franchises are feeling the heat, too.

It started with the voluntary offseason program, where the veterans showed up with a mission to win. As Mahomes put it himself at a presser, “It kind of shows the standard that we have here. We’ve been doing it all throughout this spring. As guys are working hard, you can tell they’re motivated to go out there and be even better this next year. So it starts here and I think guys understand that.” From clutch red zone executions to completions with RB Barshad Smith during 7-on-7s, Mahomes has channeled his MVP energy throughout the OTAs. And that energy is reaching a fever-pitch even more now that the teams are looking forward to the mandatory minicamps.

This Monday, a post went up on the Chiefs’ official IG account, and it was all about Patrick Mahomes. Red lights, red backdrop, and Mahomes’s flex moments dominated the post. All clad in Chiefs’ colors, holding a football, and showing off those arm muscles with that classic big smile. But more than the pics and clips, the caption set the tone for what’s about to come. “Year 9 won’t know what hit it.” Mahomes is entering the 9th season of his NFL career, and the warning is simple. Watch out, the Chiefs are going to blow the season away.

If the OTAs have been any proof, Patrick Mahomes has already started on the ‘25 Super Bowl journey. As per the Chiefs’ official website, on the day the media was present, Mahomes had already blown everyone away. As the website writes, “Mahomes was 9-for-9 passing during one team period, which included completions to Rice (3), wide receiver Skyy Moore (2), running back Elijah Mitchell (1), wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1), tight end Noah Gray (1) and wide receiver Tyquan Thornton (1).” Couple that with almost all the roster turning heads, and the 5th Super Bowl rings look that much closer for the Chiefs. But it’s not just about Patrick Mahomes throwing clean passes every spot he can find. WR Rashee Rice, for one, is also gearing up for a season that, in his words, will be “explosive.”

Rashee Rice’s explosive revenge loading

Talking about Rashee Rice coming back this season, Patrick Mahomes was all praises. Mahomes had notably said, “obviously having the injury, it sucked. But happening so early in the season, he was back like right when the offseason started. And so he was up here working hard, extremely hard. He was back home working extremely hard. And so I was throwing with him in Dallas a little bit and then getting him back out here. And there are no limitations. He’s out there playing… He’s explosive.” Last season, Rice got sidelined in Week 4 after he tore his LCL. He remained on the road to recovery throughout the season, but now, he’s back in action and he’s ready to take on the league again. With the rest of the WR crew, he’s putting the league on notice himself.

The Chiefs’ WR room this year looks nothing short of a Justice League lineup. Along with Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy, Marquise Brown, and JuJu Smith-Schuster boast promises of explosions. There’s also the fresh new addition of Jalen Royals from the draft. And as Rice put it, “We got a lot of guys. We deep in depth into the wide receiver group. We’re going to be explosive this year. We’re just excited to put on a show, to be honest. We know it’s gonna be a show. The only thing in the way right now is time, so we’re just waiting patiently.” It’s not just Patrick Mahomes who sees dynamic plays happening this season. The WR room sees it, too.

For the Chiefs, time isn’t the only thing in their way this year. Notably, they have to travel 21,695 miles this year for their games. Notably, the 10th-worst schedule in terms of distance. Within this, there’s also the season opener international matchup in São Paulo, Brazil, against the Chargers. But the energy the team has brought to the offseason shows they’re not worried. Is 2025 the year for the Chiefs’ fifth Lombardi Trophy? Rashee Rice and Patrick Mahomes are certainly preparing for that.