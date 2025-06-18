Chiefs Announce Major Patrick Mahomes Year 9 Change as QB Has a Self Realization

Right now, Patrick Mahomes is owning the NFL offseason spotlight. Whether it’s MVP chatter or jaw-dropping training camp highlights, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback continues to keep fans and media buzzing, even in the quiet month of June. His latest viral moment? A behind-the-back, no-look pass attempt during the Chiefs’ OTAs that set social media on fire. The throw came right after a slick play-action fake to running back Isiah Pacheco. Even though there wasn’t a receiver in sight, the sheer audacity and creativity of the move were more than enough to send the internet into a frenzy.

However, he has now found one more way of getting the attention of the fans for the upcoming season. The reigning quarterback sensation has debuted a bold new look ahead of the 2025 NFL season, trading in his trademark mohawk for a sharp, closely cropped haircut. The fresh style marks a striking change and has already sparked plenty of buzz both within the league and among fans. Whether it’s a sign of a new chapter or just a style shake-up, one thing’s clear—Mahomes knows how to command attention, with or without a helmet. Patrick Mahomes unveiled his fresh new look not long after the Chiefs’ Super Bowl LIX loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The timing had some fans wondering if the dramatic haircut was a response to the tough defeat. However, Mahomes quickly put those rumors to rest, explaining that the change had been in the works for a while and wasn’t tied to the outcome of the game. It was simply time for something new. In an interview, he seemed quite happy with the transformation and said, “I’ve been wanting to do it for a long time. I think I look way better now.” Starcade Media took to their X account to share the news with the fans with a caption that read, “#Mahomes year 9 head shot looking a little different than last year! ” Even Chiefs shared the picture on their Instagram account to give a glimpse of the new look.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kansas City Chiefs (@chiefs) Expand Post

AD

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

In the 2023 Netflix docuseries Quarterback, Patrick Mahomes offered a candid glimpse into his evolving mindset. Reflecting on fatherhood at that time, he had admitted, “I can’t have two kids and a mohawk. I’m going with a different hair next year.” It was a lighthearted moment that hinted at the personal changes on the horizon—and now, true to his word, that transformation is on full display. On the other hand, Mahomes is still bouncing back from a bitter Super Bowl defeat. While he’s lacing up fresh cleats and showing off a new look, the Kansas City star is also laser-focused on the road ahead. With the 2025 season on the horizon, Patrick is putting in the work—mentally and physically—to come back stronger than ever.

Patrick Mahomes is looking to settle the score in the upcoming 2025 NFL season

The Chiefs’ defeat at the hands of the Eagles was a crushing setback. After dominating through the regular season and playoffs, they came up short in the one game that truly mattered, missing out on the chance to make history with a coveted three-peat. But the past can’t be rewritten. Instead, Patrick Mahomes is channeling that disappointment into determination. Since March, the Chiefs quarterback has been sharing glimpses of his intense training sessions, showing fans that he’s already deep into preparation for the season ahead. The message is clear: he’s not dwelling on the loss—he’s building a comeback.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Patrick Mahomes recently dropped another training clip from the field, this time linking up with tight end Robert Tonyan. Tonyan, who joined the Chiefs in December, was seen catching passes from Mahomes in the video, which the quarterback captioned, “Back at it ⏰.” The post quickly made its rounds, with Tonyan resharing it on his own story and simply adding, “work.” It was a subtle but strong message—both players are locked in and grinding toward what they hope will be a redemption season. The intensity in Mahomes’ offseason routine speaks volumes. Despite already having multiple MVPs, Super Bowl titles, and a legacy most quarterbacks would dream of, he’s not satisfied.

The sting of falling just short of a historic three-peat seems to be fueling his fire even more. And while the spotlight often finds Mahomes, he’s not in it for show right now. This offseason isn’t about headlines or highlight reels—it’s about redemption, rebuilding, and reclaiming the crown. He’s traded the mohawk for a new look, turned the page from last season’s disappointment, and set his sights firmly on the road ahead. If these early glimpses are any indication, Patrick Mahomes isn’t just coming back—he’s coming back hungry. And that should have the rest of the NFL on high alert.