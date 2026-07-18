Chiefs Announce Major Update on New $300M Facility in Kansas

The Kansas City Chiefs are all set for their big move back to their namesake state in 2030. With a new stadium already in the works, the team is also going full steam ahead on other aspects of the move. Recently, the Chiefs onboarded a key partner in this project.

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“We are extremely excited to have Burns & McDonnell join our project team as owner’s representative for our new practice facility and headquarters that we will be building in Olathe,” Chiefs Executive Vice President and Chief Operations Officer Matt Kenny said, via a press release.

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“As a local, employee-owned firm with a track record of project success around the world, we know they have the right mix of local knowledge as well as global experience to help us navigate the upcoming design and construction phases of a truly unique year-round home for our football team and staff.”

Essentially, Burns & McDonnell will oversee the project development from end to end. Founded in 1898, the company has built its business primarily around industrial projects. Its portfolio also includes projects such as the Qatar National Convention Center Extension and the Kansas City Streetcar Riverfront Extension. The latter was unveiled in May this year, ahead of the FIFA World Cup.

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The new Chiefs facility is worth $300 million, per the statement.

Jon Wright, senior vice president and general manager of the Buildings Market at Burns & McDonnell, spoke about what this deal means for the firm.

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“We are honored to partner with the Kansas City Chiefs on this transformational project,” Wright said, via press release. “The Chiefs have had an extraordinary impact on our region for generations, and this investment represents an exciting new chapter for the organization and the Kansas City community.”

Once construction wraps, the practice facility, headquarters, and surrounding mixed-use development areas are expected to be operational by 2031. The project site will occupy 155 acres at the intersection of College Boulevard and Ridgeview Road in Olathe.

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The long-term gains of the Chiefs’ new practice facility and headquarters

The entire project (which includes the $3 billion-worth new stadium, the Olathe headquarters, and $1.2 billion-worth additional developments) amounts to an astounding sum of $8.2 billion in investment in Kansas, according to a report by Econsult Solutions, Inc.

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Mark Donovan, President of the Chiefs, provided some context to this moment in time.

“This once-in-a-generation project, which is really four projects in one, offers a truly transformational impact for the State of Kansas and the entire Kansas City region,” he said. “This project has real short-term and long-term benefits, and we are excited about what we will be building together over the next five years and beyond.”

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The project is anticipated to provide 36,500 job-years, generate $2.7 billion in employee pay, and collect $106.4 million in taxes for the state of Kansas.

Even when the stadium starts operation in 2031, the list of gains goes on, because of how large the Chiefs community is. A huge number of fans are expected to visit the stadium each year to attend sporting events, concerts, etc., contributing significantly to the local hospitality industry.