Chiefs Announce Pair of Offensive Roster Moves Before Seahawks Clash

The Kansas City Chiefs are headed to face the defending champions, the Seattle Seahawks, in what will be a primetime Sunday Night Football game. In an attempt to raid one of the NFL’s best defenses, the Chiefs have made two offensive roster moves that could help them move ahead.

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“We have signed WR Andrew Armstrong to an active roster contract. We have signed RB Nate Carter to the Practice Squad,” the Chiefs’ official account reported on X.

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These two moves define the problems that the Chiefs are trying to resolve. The Chiefs have been short of wide receivers this season, despite going 5-0 in the league.

The Chiefs will continue to fall short in depth at the position, as one of quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ favorite targets, Rashee Rice, suffered a right hamstring injury in their 30-27 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 4.

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Wide receiver Tyquan Thornton also dislocated his left ankle in the same game in the fourth quarter and was placed on injured reserve on October 12.

With the Chiefs short on WRs, Armstrong has a high chance to get some snaps against the Seahawks in what will be a high-stakes game. The rookie first went undrafted in the 2025 NFL Draft and signed with the Miami Dolphins.

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But his time there was cut short, and he landed on the Detroit Lions‘ practice squad before finally signing a reserve/future contract with Kansas City.

Armstrong showed some glimpses of his talent during the preseason, when he recorded seven receptions for 85 yards, including five first downs in three preseason games.

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He also appeared in his first-ever NFL regular-season game, recording one catch for 13 yards on two targets. With Armstrong now on the active roster, the Chiefs have turned their attention to yet another offensive position: the running backs.

The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to add more depth at the running back position.

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For context, running back Brashard Smith sustained a hamstring injury and didn’t practice on Friday, adding to the Chiefs’ injury list, justifying Carter’s presence on the practice squad. The move came just a few days after the Chiefs first cut ties with him to add linebacker Aiden Fisher.

Carter, who entered the league as an undrafted rookie last year, was signed by the Atlanta Falcons and played seven games for them. He carried the ball for the Falcons nine times for 60 yards while also recording snaps on special teams, and joined the Chiefs after the Falcons waived him at the end of the preseason.

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With these two additions, the Chiefs are now preparing to go against the defending Super Bowl Champions, the Seattle Seahawks, while their star player is dealing with minor injuries.

The Kansas City Chiefs’ top two names are dealing with some difficulties

The Chiefs are set to play their biggest game of the season so far, with the Seattle Seahawks looking to return from a 17-14 loss to the Denver Broncos last week. While the Seahawks struggle to remain consistent, the Chiefs have problems of their own.

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Tight end Travis Kelce suffered a minor ankle tweak against the Los Angeles Chargers, though he returned to play. He was a limited participant in Friday’s practice session, but hasn’t been ruled out of the game yet.

“They’re 3-3, the defending champs, 3-3. They’re gonna (expletive) be pissed, you know? If they’re not already, they’re gonna come out, and we’re gonna have probably our biggest challenge already to date, and we gotta go to work this week, man. We gotta figure some things out,” Kelce said on his New Heights podcast.

On the other hand, Patrick Mahomes, who suffered an ACL tear last season, has not missed a game so far. While the bye week made him “feel better physically,” he says that there’s “still some burst” he’s missing. But Mahomes has also been vocal about how difficult the Seahawks will be, especially their defense.

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“They’re going to make you earn it every single drive, and it’s not always going to be pretty, but you have to be consistent and not push it too far, but push it enough to make plays happen.”

With both teams working to improve their chances, the game will be a big night for the football fans.