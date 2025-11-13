Chiefs Announce Plans Against Bo Nix as Travis Kelce Raises Health Concern

The Kansas City Chiefs‘ coaching staff isn’t just preparing for the Broncos, they’re crafting a specific blueprint to dismantle their rookie quarterback, Bo Nix. While the Week 10 game against the Buffalo Bills was a tough loss, their defensive coordinator, Steve Spagnuolo, has formulated a plan.

“It’s a rhythm passing game… They’re really good at play-action, bootlegs… Part of it goes back to tight coverage and getting him to hold onto the ball a little bit,” Spagnuolo said.

Spagnuolo unveiled his plans for slowing down the 25-year-old. Bo Nix has been one of the league’s most efficient quarterbacks on first down, but Steve Spagnuolo has a history of rattling young passers. Disrupting his rhythm could be key here. The Broncos quarterback has produced exceptional results this season. Overall, he boasts a 60.9% completion rate and 2126 passing yards this season.

The strategy stood as a top priority after concerns surrounded Travis Kelce’s admission to being bothered by Denver’s altitude.

According to the tight end, “Denver’s not the easiest place to go in and play football.”

While also admitting that he would not play terribly, Kelce mentioned how the altitude usually hinders his performance, the 36-year-old predicted a “heavy battle” against the Broncos.

Nix emerged as a serious threat in the 2025 season, mainly shown by his solid numbers. His passing yards rank 14th in the league, and he has already tossed 18 touchdowns while keeping interceptions reasonably low at 8. The numbers speak volumes, raising a need for the Chiefs to be prepared enough for any surprises. Although the altitude away from home will pose a threat, the Chiefs will be coming fresh off of bye week.

Travis Kelce admits to relaxation during the bye week

The 2025 mid-season bye week turned out to be a recovery break for Travis Kelce. While keeping his mind on football, the Chiefs’ tight end shared his schedule that included exploring new places, spending time with friends, and his girlfriend, Taylor Swift. The off time saw him mix both recovery and preparation despite being away from his usual practice routine.

“I got a little bit out of the house, went to New York. Just hung out, man, put the feet up. Saw some cool places, ate some great food. Got to feel the big city and its electricity, and its buzz that it’s always got.” Kelce told Jason on the New Heights Podcast. “You get so ingrained in the routine of things. Your days are set, your schedules are set during the season, and the bye week is just that.”

Though Kelce did travel (spent his time in New York City), he highlighted that the bye week isn’t just rest but for recovery, plus readiness. He admitted to moving his feet during the time off while ensuring he was physically ready for the upcoming game.