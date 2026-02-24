Chiefs Announce Roster Cut Decision After Announcing $43M Patrick Mahomes News

Essentials Inside The Story The Chiefs are once again paying the hidden cost of sustained success

They already reworked Patrick Mahomes' massive deal

The release of a defensive end feels like just the first domino

The price of a dynasty is often paid in painful goodbyes, a lesson the Kansas City Chiefs are relearning this offseason. After the restructuring of the contract of star quarterback Patrick Mahomes last week, the Chiefs continued their work on their salary cap by releasing a familiar face, and this time it’s a veteran defensive end.

“The #Chiefs officially terminated the contract of DE Mike Danna,” Nick Jacobs shared on X. “The release saves KC $9M in cap space.”

For fans, this one might sting a little, as Danna hitting the open market is a reality. Mike Danna played six years with the Kansas City Chiefs, where he was an integral part of the team’s defensive line and helped the team win two Super Bowl championships.

However, business cannot be ignored; hence, Danna’s departure will give the Chiefs about $9 million in salary cap space for the 2026 season. The veteran defensive end was going to cost the team a little over $11 million in cap space.

Danna originally signed a three-year deal worth $24 million with Kansas City on April 10, 2024. However, the team officially released him on February 23, 2026.

He was drafted in the fifth round (177th overall) in the 2020 NFL Draft. During his stint with his only team, the Chiefs, he has earned more than $20.3 million. In six seasons, he tallied 194 tackles and 21.5 sacks. He also recorded one interception, six forced fumbles, and six pass deflections. In the last three seasons, he played in 32 games, showing consistency on the defensive line.

However, with limited cap space, the Chiefs are making strategic moves to remain competitive for another title run.

Chiefs Free Up Major Cap Space After Restructuring Patrick Mahomes’ Contract

The Kansas City Chiefs are getting very creative in addressing their salary cap woes, and as usual, it all begins with Patrick Mahomes. As Tom Pelissero reported, the Chiefs have converted $44.05 million of Patrick Mahomes’ 2026 base salary and a $10.4 million roster bonus into a fully guaranteed roster bonus. This alone freed up approximately $43.56 million on the cap.

It’s pretty much a money swap. Instead of paying out that amount in a way that affects the cap, the Kansas City Chiefs will now pay it out over the remainder of Mahomes’ contract. Patrick Mahomes originally signed his record-breaking 10-year, $450 million contract extension with the Kansas City Chiefs back in 2020.

Before the restructure, Mahomes was going to hit the 2026 salary cap hard for a staggering $78.214 million. However, that number is now down to a much more manageable $34.65 million. However, this move will raise the next two years of his contract by $11 million, pushing his total cap hit to $85.25 million in 2027.

The Chiefs were over the cap by more than $57 million. And even after restructuring Mahomes’ contract, they are not done yet. Kansas City must be under the NFL salary cap when the new league year begins on March 11. And there are still some big decisions looming. Defensive tackle Chris Jones has a cap hit of nearly $45 million and could be next in line for a restructure. Meanwhile, offensive lineman Jawaan Taylor is another name to watch.

Taylor has one year left on his four-year, $80 million deal, and releasing him could create roughly $20 million in cap space. Other veterans mentioned as possible releases, per ESPN, include linebacker Drue Tranquill and tight end Noah Gray.

For now, restructuring Mahomes’ contract and releasing Danna were the major steps. More moves are likely coming as Kansas City heads into the new league year.