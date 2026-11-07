Chiefs Announce Triple Injury Setback Ahead of Jets Clash

The Kansas City Chiefs are still dealing with the fallout from their frustrating loss to the Denver Broncos. A late false-start penalty wiped out what appeared to be a go-ahead touchdown, leaving Patrick Mahomes and his teammates with another road defeat. Now, Kansas City has another problem to address before its return to Arrowhead Stadium: three defensive players will be unavailable against the New York Jets.

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The Chiefs confirmed the setback in their final injury report on Friday. “Nikko Remigio is questionable to play Sunday against the New York Jets,” the team announced on X. “Peter Woods, Mansoor Delane, and Omarr Norman-Lott are out.”

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The three absences leave defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo without two defensive tackles and a starting cornerback for the Week 9 matchup. Remigio, meanwhile, could also miss the game despite making progress during the week.

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Rookie defensive tackle Peter Woods is out with a neck injury after missing all three practices this week. He sustained the injury during last Sunday’s 28-24 loss in Denver. Cornerback Mansoor Delane will also sit out after dealing with a shoulder problem throughout the week. The rookie was limited in all three practices and is set to miss his second consecutive game.

Head coach Andy Reid offered a positive update on both first-round picks, even though neither will be available against New York.

“Both those two… are making progress, and that’s a positive thing, but they’re going to be out this game,” Reid said on Friday. “It’s just a matter of getting back and making sure they’re strong; both of them, it’s a strength thing right now.”

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Delane’s absence is particularly significant for the secondary. The sixth overall pick has started five games and recorded 27 tackles, one interception, and five passes defended. His shoulder issue has disrupted his rookie season, and Kansas City will have to rely on its other cornerbacks again against the Jets.

Woods, the 29th overall pick, has contributed 13 tackles and half a sack in seven appearances. His absence also reduces the Chiefs’ options along the defensive interior, especially with Omarr Norman-Lott unavailable.

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Chiefs face defensive depth concerns against the Jets

Norman-Lott has been working his way back from injured reserve after a knee injury. He participated on a limited basis throughout the week but has not received clearance to return to the lineup. The Chiefs are approaching the end of his practice window, which means they will soon have to decide whether to activate him to the 53-man roster or leave him on injured reserve.

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The three defensive absences come despite Kansas City having one of the league’s better run defenses. The Chiefs have allowed 96.3 rushing yards per game through seven games, ranking eighth in the NFL. Losing two defensive tackles could test that strength, particularly if the Jets try to establish the run with Breece Hall, who is set to return after missing time with a quadriceps injury.

There is some relief for Kansas City on the other side of the matchup. New York will be without leading receiver Garrett Wilson, who was ruled out with a concussion. That removes a major target from the Jets’ passing game, although the Chiefs will still need to account for the other options in New York’s offense.

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Remigio remains the only Chief with a “questionable” designation. After being limited on Wednesday, he practiced fully on Thursday and Friday, giving him a chance to play. If he cannot suit up, Kansas City may need another option on kick and punt returns. The team added Jacob De Jesus to its practice squad this week, giving it another player with punt return experience.

Mahomes, Rashee Rice, Travis Kelce, Nick Bolton, and Drue Tranquill all finished the week without game designations. Their availability gives Kansas City some stability as it tries to respond to two consecutive road losses. But the defense will have to manage without three contributors when the Jets visit on Sunday.