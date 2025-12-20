Appreciation Pours In for Patrick Mahomes as Chiefs QB Sends Teammates Early Christmas Presents Amidst Injury

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is beat up and still recovering from that ACL tear last week against the Los Angeles Chargers, both mentally and physically. But that doesn’t stop him from sending some early Christmas love to his teammates. He’s already sent out Christmas gifts, and his teammates are loving it.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Mahomes sent a PS5 to his teammates, quite possibly the best gift you can give to a man. He added a portable gaming case, considering NFL players are on the move most of the time. And the Chiefs’ players cannot hide their appreciation for the quarterback.

Wide receiver Hollywood Brown called him the goat and wrote “appreciate you” on his Instagram story. Fellow wideout Xavier Worthy echoed the same sentiment.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Appreciate it,” he wrote, and followed it up with a GOAT emoji. Running back Brashard Smith also showed some love. “Preciate you goat,” he said.

This is a developing story…