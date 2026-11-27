The Buffalo Bills now sit at 10-1, with the Kansas City Chiefs falling to 8-3, and the AFC’s pecking order looks very different than it did a month ago. But Bills cornerback Maxwell Hairston wasn’t talking about the standings. After Buffalo beat Patrick Mahomes & Co. to take firm control of the conference’s top spot, he took direct aim at the critics and the narrative around his team.

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“Are they gonna say Mahomes is a backup? [Absolutely not] Enough said,” Hairston said in a video posted by Shout! Buffalo Bills podcast on Instagram.

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Maxwell Hairston’s comments came after the Bills’ 13-10 Thanksgiving night victory over the Chiefs. In the immediate aftermath, amid the celebrations, Hairston also took a moment to shut down the criticism around the Bills’ defensive unit this season.

The entire fiasco began with the Bills’ early-season struggles. Before their Week 7 bye, Buffalo’s defense looked vulnerable, giving up 30 or more points in four of their first six games, including 30 points to Kirk Cousins and the Raiders in Week 6.

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Then, coming out of the bye under defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard, the unit completely flipped the script, allowing 12 or fewer points in four straight blowout wins (37 total points allowed).

The Rice Call Didn’t Beat the Chiefs. 26 Seconds Did.

local_fire_department HOT TAKE play_arrow Everyone blames the call. Nobody’s talking about the last 26 seconds. Newscom World via Imago Chance to win30 % before the call42 % Yes, the call hurt. 42% became 30%. 10203040 Ruled no catch Chiefs’ 9 The verdict Blame the call if you like. The Chiefs had the ball last. The Chiefs’ chance to win, in three steps: 1 The call: 42% down to 30% 2 The ball back: up to 54% 3 Three mistakes: down to zero Chance to win from a play-by-play win probability model. Bills 13, Chiefs 10. arrow_back See why arrow_forward Three plays decided this game. None was the call. That should have been it. It wasn’t. Better off than before the call. So how did they lose? 54% to zero. Not one of them was a referee. The call cost field position. The last 26 seconds cost the game.

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However, in the meantime, several analysts pointed out that Buffalo’s streak coincided with facing a string of backups and struggling QBs, such as Joe Fagnano, Carson Wentz, Cade Klubnik, and Kyle McCord, rather than elite starters.

“Aside from going undefeated again this week, we don’t know as much about the Bills as we’d like. They’ve proven they can shred backup quarterbacks,” NFL.com’s Tim Graham wrote.

For Maxwell Hairston, proving the defense’s legitimacy against an elite quarterback carried personal weight.

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Earlier in the season, Hairston’s role was in jeopardy. After giving up two touchdowns in a Week 4 loss to the New England Patriots and facing scrutiny, his snap count dropped significantly upon Christian Benford’s return in Week 5.

Working his way back into the mix, Hairston helped lock down Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in freezing rain and high winds on Thanksgiving. Before the Chiefs scored a third-quarter touchdown, the Bills stretched their streak to 47 consecutive drives without allowing a touchdown, the longest by any NFL team in 20 seasons.

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Considering this, Hairston’s reaction to beating Patrick Mahomes & Co. was seemingly justified. After all, the Chiefs quarterback has won three Super Bowls, three Super Bowl MVPs, and two NFL MVP awards since joining the league in 2017.

That said, it will be interesting to see if the narrative will shut down or not. Ironically, the criticism is likely to linger for at least one more week. In Week 13, the 10-1 Bills face the New England Patriots, who are expected to start backup quarterback Tommy DeVito.