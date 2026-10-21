“Arrowhead Stadium Is the Most Rigged Venue”: Ex-NFL Player Makes Explosive Claim About Chiefs’ Officiating Bias & How Coaches Prepared for It

The notion of referees favoring the Chiefs took another rough turn as former NFL nose tackle Breiden Fehoko stressed how things tend to turn in the Chiefs’ favor at Arrowhead Stadium.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Breiden Fehoko made his stance clear on how he thinks referees are biased in favor of the Chiefs on Fearless with Jason Whitlock. He also mentioned that the Kansas City Chiefs receive questionable penalties in their favor during the fourth quarter, a claim he is now clarifying.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Playing at Arrowhead Stadium is the most rigged venue in professional sports since Tom Brady left Foxborough,” Breiden Fehoko said on X. “It has become a joke. And I believe players who have competed against the Kansas City Chiefs know exactly what I’m talking about.

“Throughout my NFL career, we would have meetings with officials, and coaches would remind us to prepare for the possibility of a call in this game that could shift the momentum in Kansas City’s favor. This wasn’t something we simply ignored. It was something we discussed and prepared for. I believe the NFL has a history of giving favorable treatment to teams and players who represent its biggest markets and most valuable storylines.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chiefs have given the league plenty of interesting storylines, from Taylor Swift and other celebrities attending games to her relationship with Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes’ return from injury, and the recent addition of Kenneth Walker III. The team also draws significant viewership during the season. However, these factors may have contributed to growing criticism from some fans and former players, including Fehoko. Frustration over certain officiating calls among fans and opposing teams has further fueled the perception of bias.

In the 2024 season, the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 26–25 in a close game. With just 48 seconds left, the Chiefs faced fourth-and-16, meaning they needed to gain 16 yards to keep their drive alive.

ADVERTISEMENT

Patrick Mahomes threw a deep pass toward Rashee Rice, but the ball appeared to be tipped and fell incomplete. Officials then threw a late flag against Bengals defensive back Daijahn Anthony for pass interference. The penalty gave Kansas City another chance to move the ball downfield.

The call sparked controversy because it helped the Chiefs continue their drive and set up Harrison Butker’s game-winning field goal.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the controversy is not limited to the fourth quarter. During the Chiefs’ game against the Washington Commanders on October 27, 2025, another disputed call came in the first quarter at Arrowhead Stadium. With 1:04 remaining in the first quarter, Washington coach Dan Quinn decided to go for it on fourth-and-six from Kansas City’s 40-yard line.

Marcus Mariota passed to tight end Zach Ertz, who appeared to reach the first-down marker, but officials ruled that he was five inches short. ESPN’s replay angles showed Ertz close to the line when his right knee touched the ground, yet a virtual measurement confirmed the officials’ spot.

ADVERTISEMENT

These incidents have raised questions about whether referees favor the Kansas City Chiefs.

Adding to these concerns, a study by the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP), published on October 8, 2025, examined whether financial pressure could affect NFL referees’ decisions. Led by finance professor Spencer Barnes, the researchers examined more than 13,000 penalty calls made between 2015 and 2023. They found that, during the playoffs, officiating decisions appeared to benefit the Kansas City Chiefs during Patrick Mahomes’ era.

ADVERTISEMENT

The researchers found that playoff penalties against teams defending the Chiefs were more likely to help Kansas City gain a first down or extra yards. These penalties also included subjective calls, such as roughing the passer and pass interference, where officials have to judge whether a foul occurred. The study did not find the same pattern with the New England Patriots during Tom Brady’s era or with other recent Super Bowl contenders.

This adds even more weight to the concerns surrounding the issue.

However, it is not as though the Kansas City Chiefs have escaped penalties themselves. According to StatMuse, since 2018, the Dallas Cowboys have received the most penalties across the regular season and playoffs, with 1,000. The Chiefs follow closely behind with 991 penalties.

ADVERTISEMENT

Looking ahead, it will be interesting to see whether this trend persists or changes in future games.