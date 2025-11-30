As Tyreek Hill Teases Chiefs Return, Andy Reid’s Former Student Wants Strong Coaching Decision

Four words. That’s all it took for Miami Dolphins star wideout Tyreek Hill to set the entire Chiefs Kingdom buzzing. “I need to go home,” he wrote on X on Black Friday, sending rumors into overdrive about the Cheetah’s potential return to Arrowhead. But Hill wasn’t the only one feeling nostalgic.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Gehrig Dieter, the former Kansas City Chiefs wideout who once caught passes from Patrick Mahomes on the practice squad, also jumped straight into the conversation. He reposted Tyreek’s tweet with his own bold declaration.

“Tyreek back to the Chiefs,” Dieter wrote. “I’ll come back and coach. Who else do we want back? Henne? DWill? Frank? Tyrann? Sherm?”

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, the idea of Dieter returning as a coach isn’t just about throwing out random wishful thinking. He’s already been back at Arrowhead as a coaching intern for the wide receivers at the rookie minicamp in both 2024 and 2025. Since hanging up his cleats in 2022, coaching has found a special place in Dieter’s life.

“Playing used to be one of the most rewarding things for me but coaching and teaching guys that want to learn and grind is a new passion of mine,” Dieter had written on his Facebook page earlier this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Furthermore, Dieter’s enthusiasm carries weight far beyond the simple fan energy. Head coach Andy Reid praised him greatly back in 2020, saying, “Dieter has every position down and knows them all.” That football IQ, combined with his connection to Mahomes dating back to 2017, positions him perfectly for an expanded coaching role under Reid.

As for Tyreek Hill, his six seasons in Kansas City were pure electricity. From 2016 to 2021, he racked up 479 catches for 6,630 yards and 56 passing touchdowns and 6 more on the ground. His 44-yard bomb from Mahomes in Super Bowl LIV helped deliver Kansas City’s first championship in 50 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

The Mahomes-Hill connection was particularly lethal. Defenses couldn’t contain that speed. Hill opened up the entire field, creating space for tight end Travis Kelce underneath and turning routine plays into explosive gains. When the Chiefs traded him to Miami in 2022, they gained draft assets but lost their ultimate deep threat. But is a reunion really possible?

Is Kansas City on the cards for Tyreek Hill?

The reunion chatter has been heating up all season. Miami’s disappointing 2024 campaign sparked the first tensions. His sideline behavior raised eyebrows. This offseason, Hill kept fueling all the trade rumors with little pokes here and there through social media. Still, he stayed with the Dolphins. And then came the season-ending knee injury in Week 4 against the New York Jets.

ADVERTISEMENT

Multiple torn ligaments, including an ACL, delivered a brutal blow for a speed receiver turning 32 in March next year. His agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said the surgery “went very well” and Hill’s targeting the start of next season for his “epic comeback.” Rosenhaus also made it clear that Hill intends to stay in Miami.

“He’d love to stay with the Dolphins,” Rosenhaus had said in an interview. “We’d love to get together with them after the season and figure something out that works for both sides and continue his career here in Miami.”

While that hasn’t stopped Tyreek from sparking rumors once again, the practical side of things is quite messy. Hill is carrying a $51.8 million cap hit for 2026. The Chiefs, meanwhile, are projected to be $30.9 million over the salary cap next season. So the math just doesn’t work.

ADVERTISEMENT

No surprise, then, that some analysts also think that Kansas City should ignore Hill’s reunion plea entirely. They need some help at running back and pass rush. Why spend assets on an injured receiver coming off major knee surgery?

The reality is this: Hill’s “I need to go home” message sparked exactly what he wanted: widespread speculation. Gehrig Dieter’s coaching ambitions added an unexpected wrinkle to the conversation as well, and the Chiefs Kingdom started dreaming.

But the Cheetah’s destination remains firmly up in the air. Once he’s fully healthy, whether he still has his old speed or not will be the biggest focal point. If he comes to Kansas City, he could make magic once again. The money, though, remains a hurdle. Home might want him back, but Home can’t afford the rent just yet.