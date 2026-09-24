“Attack It Man”: Patrick Mahomes’ Strong Message to Ex-Chiefs QB Playing Overseas After Failing to Land a Role in NFL

When it comes to roster shuffles in the NFL, former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Chris Oladokun has always found himself on the wrong side of it. But after four seasons of trying his luck with the league, he only got three games, two starts, and two defeats on his resume. When the Chiefs shut the door behind him this August, he knew it was time to move on. Now, as he begins a new chapter beyond the border – as a practice roster member for the BC Lions of the CFL, his old teammates are cheering for him.

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Oladokun revealed as much during his BC Lions media availability on 21st September. And when he was asked about the Chiefs’ reaction to his move to Canada, Chiefs franchise quarterback Patrick Mahomes was the first name out of his mouth.

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“They’re really happy for me. I think they know my competitive spirit and how much I just love to play the game. And I think last year getting to start and play a little bit, I was sort of reminded of that because you could get sort of in a lull. Pat’s the best quarterback in the world. I’m on the sidelines on game day. But to get out there and play, I was like, ‘I really love this game, and I love playing this game.’ So that was a big deciding factor in me coming up here.

“I talked to Pat about it, and he was like, ‘Do what you do. You love football. If you think you go up there and play some ball, attack it, man.’ So definitely thankful for those relationships.”

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Now, this isn’t the first time Patrick Mahomes has hyped up Chris. When Mahomes went down with an ACL/LCL tear in Week 15, it was backup Gardner Minshew’s turn under center in Week 16. But when he, too, got injured, Oladokun got his chance. The Chiefs lost that game 26-9, Mahomes was watching, and he was the first one congratulating Chris on his opportunity.

“Dude, I checked my phone, he was the first dude that texted me,” Oladokun said after that Week 16 game. He’s the first dude to help someone out and lend a helping hand. In past preseasons and stuff like that, he’s always in the QB’s ear, whether it’s me or Gardner.”

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At the time, Chris even noted that Patrick Mahomes has “taken over a big brother role” for him. Now as he begins his CFL journey, Chris also has his younger brother, Jordan Oladokun, on the practice roster with him.

Jordan spent last season as a UDFA cornerback for the Los Angeles Chargers on the team’s injured reserve list and got waived this offseason. Now, both brothers have a new chance to be successful in the CFL. And this comes as a breath of fresh air for Chris Oladokun after his rough NFL journey.

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Being picked in the 7th round by the Pittsburgh Steelers, he lasted little more than four months in Steel City, getting released in August 2022. It was the Chiefs that then gave him a spot on their practice squad, and two Super Bowl rings (LVII & LVII). Even though he couldn’t win a game, he’d proven himself a valuable depth piece in the three games he played last season. Now, he will likely back up BC Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke and await his turn to take the field once again.

“I’ve been in both positions. I know how to be a starter every day and I know how to be a backup, which I learned how to do in Kansas City,” Oladokun said. “So, whatever Nate needs from me, that’s what I’m going to do. And then, whenever my time comes, I’ll be ready for it.”