Chiefs Await Travis Kelce’s Decision Next After Releasing Jawaan Taylor

February 25, 2025: Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce 87 walks off the field after the Chiefs lost to the Philadelphia Eagles, 40-22, in Super Bowl LIX on Feb. 9, 2025, in New Orleans.

Essentials Inside The Story Kansas City freed up major cap space with a key veteran release.

One major offseason decision is still pending.

Several roster and contract moves could follow soon.

Even after clearing $20 million in cap space by releasing Jawaan Taylor, the Kansas City Chiefs‘ offseason plans remain frozen, all pending a single decision from future Hall of Famer Travis Kelce. With free agency fast approaching, Andy Reid’s team is carefully managing its cap moves while waiting to see whether its longtime tight end plans to return for another season.

“I think I’m still searching for those answers,” Kelce said when asked about retirement in an interview on Amazon’s Prime Video. “Obviously, the way this one ended had a sour taste in my mouth.”

As free agency approaches, Kelce remains on the fence about returning for another season with the Chiefs. Nothing is set in stone yet, but both sides have indicated they’re willing to work something out.

While Kelce has long stated his desire to retire on a high note, last season’s disappointing 6-11 finish, the first time he’s missed the playoffs in over a decade, was far from the ideal exit. He still led the team with 76 receptions for 851 yards and five touchdowns.

With Mahomes rehabbing from an ACL injury, having their reliable tight end back would be instrumental for the Chiefs’ offense.

“I feel motivated, but I’ve got to make the right decision for me,” Kelce added. “I’ve got to hope that if I do wanna come back, that the Chiefs are willing to bring me back. It’s a two-way street on that.”

Kelce’s decision is taking a little longer than it did last year, when he announced his decision to return in late February, just weeks after the Super Bowl. This time, the wait continues.

However, the Chiefs’ defensive tackle Chris Jones doesn’t seem too worried.

“I’m not buying it, he’ll be back next year,” Jones said in early January. “I can’t promise you anything about another man. This was a tricky year for us. I have faith in my dawg coming back.”

While Jones remains confident, the front office can’t operate on faith alone. The financial realities are pressing, as the Chiefs entered the offseason more than $57 million over the cap, forcing their hand on several key players.

Cornerback Trent McDuffie has one year left on his rookie contract and is in line for an extension. The Chiefs likely won’t want him playing out the final year without a new contract. But that won’t be simple. As one of the top players at his position, McDuffie could be looking for around $30 million per year.

If they can’t reach an agreement, the team might have to consider trading him now to get draft capital in return.

Right now, everything depends on Kelce’s decision.

Kansas City releases Jawaan Taylor to create cap space

The Kansas City Chiefs will be releasing tackle Jawaan Taylor before the start of the NFL’s new league year, unless a trade happens, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Jawaan Taylor was selected in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft and played for the Jacksonville Jaguars before joining the Chiefs in 2023.

Releasing Taylor, who had one year remaining on his hefty four-year, $80 million contract, provides immediate relief by carving out $20 million in cap space—a critical step in getting the team’s finances in order before the March 11 deadline.

Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor 74 during a press conference before Super Bowl LVIII at Westin Lake Las Vegas Resort and Spa.

The team has already made a few cap-related moves. Last month, they released defensive end Mike Danna and restructured Patrick Mahomes’ contract to gain more cap space.

Now, the Chiefs can free more cap space by releasing linebacker Drue Tranquill and tight end Noah Gray. In addition, they can restructure the contracts of pass rusher Chris Jones and center Creed Humphrey.

The Chiefs are being strategic about all their moves this season. With their cap situation in flux, the entire organization holds its breath, as Kelce’s decision is the first domino that will dictate the rest of the Chiefs’ critical offseason